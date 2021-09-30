Shiseido Blue Project has completed two beach conservation clean ups over two months, with the first commencing in Malibu, and now Huntington Beach, California in partnership with World Surf League PURE and WILDCOAST.

Sam Trammell attends the Shiseido Blue Project's West Coast beach cleanup

Shiseido Blue Project is an initiative in collaboration with World Surf League, home of surfing and World Surf League PURE, World Surf League’s environmental initiative, committed to inspiring, educating and empower ocean protection. This global initiative launched in 2019 with a range of activities to protect the ocean, including cleaning up beaches, leading global conservation campaigns like We Are One Ocean, and promoting ocean-and sun-safe habits.

Janel Parrish attends the Shiseido Blue Project's West Coast beach cleanup

Last week marked Shiseido Blue Project’s second West Coast beach cleanup at the U.S Open for Surfing in Huntington Beach – joined by Sam Trammell, Janel Parrish, and Ashley Wahler alongside World Surf League PURE We Are One Ocean grantee WILDCOAST – an international team that conserves coastal and marine ecosystems and addresses climate change through natural solutions. The three ocean and beach advocates really got down and dirty explaining the need to care for ocean wildlife and beach preservation.

Conserving the ocean requires marine protected areas, managing fisheries, and cleaning up what goes into the sea. Beach cleanups reduce litter and protect critical habitats for wildlife. They help raise awareness about other issues in our oceans and galvanize communities to care.