A constellation of renowned Broadway stars is set to grace the stage for the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation’s (PFF) 14th annual Broadway Belts for PFF! on March 18 at Sony Hall in New York City.

The benefit concert promises an evening of unforgettable performances aimed at raising funds and awareness for the more than 250,000 Americans living with pulmonary fibrosis.

The Broadway Belts for PFF! 2024 starring line-up will feature:

Liz Callaway (Grammy nominee for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, Tony nominee for Baby, Miss Saigon, Cats)

Robert Creighton (Frozen, Cagney)

Jose Llana (Here Lies Love, The King and I)

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Spamalot, Beetlejuice, A Catered Affair)

Benjamin Pajek (The Music Man, Oliver!, New York City Center’s Encores!)

Jasmine Amy Rogers (BOOP! The Musical, Mean Girls)

Raena White (Some Like It Hot, Chicago)

Additional cast members will be announced soon. All performances are based on professional availability.

Led by Tony-award winning actress and comedienne Julie Halston (Broadway’s Tootsie, Gypsy, You Can’t Take It with You, TV’s Sex and the City), Broadway Belts for PFF! showcases Broadway’s top talent performing their favorite show tunes in a magical and memorable celebration.

“The Broadway community is deeply committed to raising their voices in support of people with pulmonary fibrosis, a devastating illness and growing threat to lung health,” said Julie Halston. “We invite everyone to join us for this remarkable event – an unparalleled performance and a meaningful opportunity to contribute to a vital cause.”

Gala attendees will enjoy a pre-cocktail reception, three-course seated dinner, show and after party. In addition to the in-person extravaganza at SONY Hall, Broadway Belts for PFF! will stream live to individuals who want to tune in from home. The virtual experience is complimentary but requires reservations. Tickets for the in-person event and livestream are now available at broadwaybeltsforpff.org.

Broadway Belts for PFF!, the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation’s single-largest fundraiser, has raised over $3 million to drive PF research and to support those living with the disease. Pulmonary fibrosis causes irreversible scarring in the lungs. Fifty-thousand new cases are diagnosed each year.

The 2024 Ralph Howard Legacy Award will be presented to the Hales Family Foundation. The late New York business executive, Thomas Hales, was diagnosed with PF in 2007 and became a passionate supporter of the PF community for more than a decade. His enduring legacy, carried forward by his wife, Alice, and their seven philanthropic children, continues to shape the PFF’s trajectory. Thomas was a Board Emeritus member of the PFF and instilled a commitment to the organization in his family. His son, Terence Hales, now a PFF board member, launched the PFF Walk New York City, celebrating its 15th year and raising over $1 million for the cause. The PF community proudly acknowledges the Hales Family’s unwavering support, embodying the spirit of the Ralph Howard Legacy Award. Previous honorees include:

2023 – Robert Creighton, Actor and Pulmonary Fibrosis Advocate

2022 – Tom Viola, Executive Director, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids

2021 – Laurie Chandler, PFF Board member and patient advocate

2020 – Daryl Roth, Tony Award-winning Broadway Producer

“This phenomenal celebration is only possible because of the generosity and devotion of Julie Halston and her dear friends in the Broadway community,” said Seth Klein, PFF Chief Development Officer. “We are delighted to offer this star-studded, uplifting experience in person and virtually, extending the profound impact of our mission with as many people as possible.”

Broadway Belts for PFF! is directed by Carl Andress (The Confession of Lily Dare, The Divine Sister) with Christopher McGovern (Cagney) as Musical Director. The benefit is produced for the for the fourteenth year by D. Michael Dvorchak, Sue Frost (Memphis, Come From Away), and Julie Halston.

To purchase tickets and for more information about Broadway Belts for PFF!, visit broadwaybeltsforpff.org.