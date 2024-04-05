The Playing For Change Foundation (PFCF) proudly announces an extraordinary lineup for the 2024 Impact Awards on Saturday, April 13, 2024, a night dedicated to music, philanthropy, and the power of change.

This year, the foundation honors Grammy-nominated artist Ellie Goulding and Grammy Award-winning DJ and producer Diplo for their exceptional contributions to music and philanthropy. Both artists will also perform that evening — with Goulding gracing the awards stage at the Rubell Museum. Andrea and Veronica Bocelli, who are also being honored at the Impact Awards, will make a virtual appearance.

After the awards, Diplo and Grammy-nominated, genre-defying duo SOFI TUKKER will keep the celebration going with a DJ set at the after-party, presented in partnership with MGM+ and taking place at the visually stunning Superblue Miami. The night promises to be an unforgettable experience, blending a vibrant array of music with the spirit of giving back. The awards and afterparty underscore Playing For Change Foundation’s commitment to bringing together artists who not only excel in their craft but also share a deep commitment to making a positive impact on the world.

Additional performers include PFCF partner program Young Musicians Unite, which collaborates with schools to provide free music education, a performance by DJ and producer Note Marcato, as well as the return of Hip-Hop Kidz, one of the most well-known, successful, and dynamic dance programs in the world, performing a mashup of the honorees’ music.

“Ellie Goulding and Diplo embody the essence of what the Playing For Change Foundation stands for, while SOFI TUKKER’s dynamic energy and global appeal are the perfect match for the spirit of the Impact Awards,” said PFCF CEO Jake Groshong. “These artists’ ability to unite audiences around the globe through their music reflects the foundation’s vision of harnessing music as a unifying force. We are ecstatic to have them contribute to an unforgettable night of celebration and philanthropy.”

To coincide with the Impact Awards, PFCF will hold an online charity auction with special items donated by celebrities and more. Among the unique experiences up for bid is an opportunity to meet David Blaine, which includes two tickets to his mesmerizing show in Las Vegas, complete with a private performance, luxurious accommodations, and more surprises. Wine enthusiasts will have the chance to bid on a 3-night stay at Meadowood Napa Valley in California, which includes lunch at the renowned Screaming Eagle, exclusive wine tastings, and additional curated experiences. For sports and adrenaline lovers, the auction offers an exclusive opportunity to hang at the Trophy House, located at the coveted Turn 1, during the Formula 1 2024 Miami Grand Prix, providing an unparalleled view of the action. Football fans are not left out, as they can bid on a once-in-a-lifetime experience to fly with the LA Rams to a 2024 season game, complete with pregame field passes and accommodations. The auction, which will be open from April 2 through the 18th, will allow people near and far to support PFCF and the work the organization does. To participate in the auction and for a chance to secure these extraordinary experiences, visit www.charitybuzz.com/support/3014.

The 2024 Impact Awards is the Playing For Change Foundation’s biggest event of the year, honoring artists and philanthropists for their tireless commitment to using their platforms for social good. The event brings together PFCF supporters, artists, and community leaders from around the country, including co-chairs Whitney Kroenke Silverstein and Nick Silverstein, Karolina Kurkova and Archie Drury, Sandra and Howard Hoffen, plus PFCF’s prestigious host committee: Randi Wolfson and Chris Adamo; Ginger Harris and Jorge Camaraza; Ann Kroenke; Erica and Mark Mutchnik; James Provencher and Craig Baldino; John G. Shedd IV and Mike Lundberg;

Ronnie Madra; Linda and Tom Rizk; Pamela Silva; and Ana and Sean Wolfington.

This year’s partners include Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Behringer, and Counter Forced Labor Technology. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood are supporting PFCF’s local Miami programs, including sponsoring the Impact Awards. Legendary audio equipment partner Behringer is a million dollar matching gift partner, and a strong asset to PFCF’s music programs globally.

To learn more about the 2024 Impact Awards and to purchase tickets, visit

PlayingForChange.org/Impact.