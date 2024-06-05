The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is pleased to announce the publication of the sixth edition of the Paralysis Resource Guide (PRG), a free comprehensive 392-page book designed to empower individuals living with and impacted by paralysis to lead healthy and fulfilling lives.

The latest edition of the PRG features expanded content, including an enhanced children’s chapter covering topics such as nutrition, bullying, and higher education. Updates to the spinal cord injury chapter provide clear explanations of the latest research and treatment targets, helping families better understand the science driving progress in this field.

“Since 2003, the Paralysis Resource Guide has become an indispensable resource for those impacted by paralysis; it is an honor to unveil our latest edition to the community we serve,” remarked Regina Blye, Chief Program and Policy Officer, Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. “This guide underscores our unwavering commitment to providing hope, knowledge, and a pathway to independence for individuals to live life to the fullest potential.”

In addition to being available in both English and Spanish, the Paralysis Resource Guide now offers new International Editions in Hebrew, Turkish, Chinese, German, and Arabic, expanding our reach and accessibility to individuals worldwide, offering in-depth, downloadable, and printable resources in multiple languages. By providing information in various languages, the Foundation aims to empower individuals worldwide to access vital resources and support regardless of linguistic barriers.

Key features of the sixth edition include:

Comprehensive summaries of medical and health-related topics such as skin care, bladder management, autonomic dysreflexia, and sexual health and fertility.

Sections addressing quality-of-life subjects, including traveling, adaptive sports, employment, and disability benefits.

New profiles feature individuals such as travel blogger Cory Lee, student-athlete Brandon Louie, and author and caregiver Abby Banks.

Expanded coverage of topics including support groups for families, assistive technology for children, traumatic brain injury research, accessible vacation rental properties, FDA -approved treatment for Friedreich ataxia, updated ALS section, expanded crime victim assistance section, and new information about Medicaid waivers.

Key features of the international edition include:

Expanded translated topics, including travel, caregiving, technology updates, and rehabilitation.

Diversity-sensitive images and graphics to highlight the diversity of the paralysis community.

The Paralysis Resource Guide can be downloaded from the Reeve Foundation’s publications page. The international edition can be downloaded from the Reeve Foundation’s international pages. Individuals can also request a copy by mail by calling an Information Specialist at 1-800-539-7309. Alongside this comprehensive guide, the Foundation provides a range of free resources on paralysis-related topics, including informative booklets, fact sheets, wallet cards and other educational materials, all accessible via ChristopherReeve.org.

The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, named after Christopher Reeve and his wife Dana Reeve, is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research and improving the quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis. Additionally, through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living, the Reeve Foundation’s National Paralysis Resource Center (NPRC) promotes the health, well-being, and independence of people living with paralysis, providing comprehensive information, resources, and referral services assisting over 125,000 individuals and families since its launch in 2002. The Reeve Foundation is committed to elevating our community’s voices and needs to achieve greater representation and independence.