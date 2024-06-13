The Genesis Prize Foundation (GPF) today honored actor, director, producer, author, screenwriter, singer, songwriter, and activist Barbra Streisand at a special event in Los Angeles.

10th Anniversary Genesis Prize Laureate Barbra Streisand receives a glass sculpture of a shofar

Credit/Copyright: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Genesis Prize Foundation

The 10th anniversary Genesis Prize was awarded to Streisand in recognition of her lifelong pursuit of social justice and commitment to being a “force for good.”

The Genesis Prize was established in 2014 when New York City Mayor, businessman and philanthropist Michael R. Bloomberg was announced as its inaugural laureate. Described as “The Jewish Nobel Prize” by TIME Magazine, the annual $1 million award recognizes individuals for their outstanding professional achievements, contributions to humanity and commitment to Jewish values. In addition to Bloomberg, past honorees include Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Natan Sharansky, Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, Robert Kraft, Steven Spielberg, Itzhak Perlman, and other extraordinary Jewish leaders. (https://www.genesisprize.org/honorees)

Founder and Chairman of The Genesis Prize Foundation Stan Polovets said: “The entire world knows and adores Barbra Streisand as a singer, actress, and director. Yet her important and passionate work to pursue social justice and fight discrimination and inequality should be as well known. Today we celebrate Ms. Streisand’s leadership in tackling some of the most important social problems our society has faced over the past five decades, her indefatigable activism and her countless philanthropic endeavors rooted in her Jewish values and upbringing. We honor her exemplary connection to her Jewish identity. This connection inspires and empowers her to be a force for good in this world – just as our Jewish tradition prescribes.”

Barbra Streisand stated: “I am delighted to be honored by the special 10th Anniversary Genesis Prize and to work with The Genesis Prize Foundation to support organizations that acknowledge our shared humanity and seek to better our society. I am moved by the Jewish tradition of tikkun olam, which means to repair the world.” Addressing the audience at the award dinner, Streisand said: “According to Jewish teachings, compassion is one of the highest virtues… I believe in the power of love and prayer, and I pray that people will eventually be able to live together…in peace.”

All Genesis Prize laureates donate their $1 million prize to philanthropic causes. Barbra Streisand elected to give her $1 million Genesis Prize award funds to seven nonprofit organizations working in the fields of women’s health, climate change, truth in the public sphere, and humanitarian support to the people of Ukraine. These organizations include the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, United 24 , Women’s Heart Alliance, League of Conservation Voters Education Fund, National Resources Defense Council, and the UCLA Center for Truth in the Public Sphere.

Previously, Streisand made significant contributions to the Peres Center, Hebrew University, the New Israel Fund, the Wolfson Medical Center, and the Jewish Federation of Los Angeles Emergency Israel Fund. The fund was established to provide medical care, emergency services, evacuation support, transport, and housing for families impacted by October 7th. The Genesis Prize Foundation matched this grant, directing its donation to Shalva, an Israeli nonprofit that supports those with severe disabilities and took in more than 1,000 refugees from southern Israel.