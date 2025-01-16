The brightest stars of Broadway will perform electrifying show tunes in the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation’s (PFF) 15th annual Broadway Belts for PFF! on Monday, March 10, at SONY Hall in New York City.

This enchanting evening of captivating performances will raise funds and awareness for the more than 250,000 Americans living with pulmonary fibrosis, a devastating and progressive lung disease with no known cure.

Hosted by Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award recipient, Julie Halston (Broadway’s Our Town, Tootsie, Gypsy, You Can’t Take It with You, TV’s Sex and the City), Broadway Belts for PFF! features an unforgettable experience including a pre-cocktail reception, three-course seated dinner, electrifying show and lively after party. For those unable to attend in person, the event will be streamed live, allowing audiences to enjoy the experience from the comfort of their own homes. Complimentary virtual tickets to the livestream are now available at broadwaybeltsforpff.org.

The 2025 Broadway Belts for PFF! lineup is set to dazzle, with an all-star cast including:

Robert Creighton (Frozen, Cagney, The Lion King)

Lesli Margherita (Gypsy, Matilda the Musical, Zorro [Laurence Olivier Award])

Bryonha Marie (Our Town, Book of Mormon, Prince of Broadway)

Jinkx Monsoon (Pirates! The Penzance Musical, Chicago, Little Shop of Horrors, Doctor Who, RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Ephraim Sykes (Our Town, Hamilton, Ain’t Too Proud [Tony Nominee], Hairspray Live)

Additional stars joining the cast will be announced soon.

“Pulmonary fibrosis is a debilitating disease that literally takes your breath away, and we will never stop fighting for a cure,” said Halston. “We are humbled and overwhelmed by the extraordinary talent and generosity of the Broadway community, whose unwavering support has not only helped us to raise nearly $4 million for this cause but has also lifted our spirits and inspired hope in ways we never imagined.”

The 2025 Ralph Howard Legacy Award will be presented to Todd Tullis, a pulmonary fibrosis advocate who lost his mother to PF. A hospitality industry professional and longtime sponsor of Broadway Belts for PFF!, Todd’s generous involvement with the PFF has created a ripple effect, encouraging a growing number of people to support those living with PF. Past award recipients include:

2024 – Hales Family Foundation, Terence Hales, PFF Board Member and Philanthropist

2023 – Robert Creighton, Actor and Pulmonary Fibrosis Advocate

2022 – Tom Viola, Executive Director, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids

2021 – Laurie Chandler, PFF Board Member and Patient Advocate

2020 – Daryl Roth, Tony Award-winning Broadway Producer

“On the 15th anniversary of Broadway Belts for PFF!, we invite everyone who cares about lung health to join us in the fight for a cure for this devastating disease,” said Seth Klein, PFF Chief Development Officer. “With your support, we can improve the quality of life for those living with PF and speed the path to a cure.”

Broadway Belts for PFF! is directed by Carl Andress (The Confession of Lily Dare, The Divine Sister) with Christopher McGovern as Musical Director. The benefit is produced for the fifteenth year by D. Michael Dvorchak, Ed Windels, Sue Frost (Memphis, Come From Away), and Julie Halston.

Broadway Belts for PFF! is sponsored in part by Boehringer Ingelheim.