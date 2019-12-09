ICAP, part of TP ICAP group, the world’s largest interdealer broker, is pleased to announce that its 27th annual global Charity Day will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.

Each year, ICAP Charity Day raises money for charities across the globe, with 100% of the revenues and commissions generated on one day donated to a variety of causes. Last year 120 different charitable organizations benefited worldwide.

Since Charity Day was launched in December 1993, ICAP has raised nearly $185 million for more than 2,400 charities worldwide. In 2018 alone, $5.7 million was raised by ICAP’s 27 global offices.

This year, Charity Day will again be raising funds for around 100 charities globally, of which over 45 are US charities. On the day, ICAP employees on the broking floor will be joined by a group of celebrities who will speak directly to ICAP’s US customers on the phone to close deals, boosting broking volumes in the process.

This year celebrity ambassadors attending ICAP Charity Day in the US include Oscar nominated actor, director, writer and producer Bradley Cooper on behalf of his One Family Foundation, which aims to improve the experience of cancer patients through better patient navigation and a more holistic approach to cancer care. Other celebrities include the sports stars Alex Rodriguez representing Civic Duty Partners, and Adam Graves representing SmileZone Foundation.

Nicolas Breteau, Group Chief Executive Officer, TP ICAP, said:

“At this year’s ICAP Charity Day, we are looking forward to supporting charities with the main focus on social mobility as part of our overall company CSR strategy, ‘A Voice for All,’ giving people a chance in life whatever their background or circumstances.

“I am delighted we are supporting charities with an emphasis on education and training; assisting disadvantaged children and families; health and disability; and also with charities involved with the environment and animal welfare, another important area which we are pleased to support. I hope that the funds we raise will create significant opportunities for each of these amazing causes.”

To learn more, log on to www.icapcharityday.com.