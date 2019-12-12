ICAP, part of TP ICAP group, the world’s largest interdealer broker, is pleased to announce that it raised $6 million on its 27th annual global Charity Day.

Bradley Cooper at ICAP's 2019 Charity Day

A host of celebrities, including Oscar-nominated actor, Bradley Cooper, sports stars Alex Rodriguez and Adam Graves, alongside model Lily Aldridge and actor David Costabile, attended ICAP Charity Day in New York on Tuesday to raise money for many charitable causes.

Alex Rodriguez at ICAP 2019 Charity Day

The event took place across ICAP’s 27 global offices, with 100% of ICAP’s revenues and brokers’ commissions donated directly to charitable causes.

Christie Brinkley at ICAP 2019 Charity Day

Nicolas Breteau, Group Chief Executive Officer, TP ICAP, said: “I am delighted that this year’s ICAP Charity Day raised $6 million, bringing the total amount raised to approximately $190 million since the first Charity Day in 1993. The fantastic amount raised by our 27th annual Charity Day will make a significant difference to many great causes and initiatives around the world. I would like to thank our customers, employees, suppliers and our celebrity guests for their dedication and goodwill on behalf of ICAP Charity Day.”

Over 45 US charitable organizations benefited from ICAP Charity Day this year. To learn more visit www.icapcharityday.com.