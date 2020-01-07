Chris Hemsworth is the latest star to donate to the Australian bushfire effort, pledging AU$1 million to the cause.

The actor said the money would go to “the firefighters, the people on the frontlines, the people that have suffered (and) the communities that have taken a hit who are in desperate need of our support.”

“As you’re well aware the bushfires in Australia have caused massive devastation,” Hemsworth said in a video posted to social media. "They continue to burn, there’s warmer weather on it’s way. We’re really still in the thick of it here, there’s plenty of challenging times ahead.

“What we need is your support and your donations. I’m going to put forward a million dollars and I was hoping that all of you could contribute in any way, shape or form – every dollar counts.”