The Walmart Foundation has awarded a $3 million grant to National 4-H Council to reach over 250,000 youth and their communities with essential nutrition education through the 4-H Healthy Habits Program in 2020.

Since 2012, National 4-H Council, through funding from the Walmart Foundation, has impacted over one million young people with healthy living programming, focusing on underserved populations who face challenges in achieving positive health outcomes nationwide.

This year, celebrity chef, media personality and Tennessee 4-H alumna Carla Hall is joining the effort as the 4-H Healthy Habits Program Ambassador to help youth build a lifetime of healthy living skills.

“4-H provides important hands-on-learning experiences for youth who are just beginning to learn skills that will empower them for a successful future,” said Hall. “4-H encouraged me to explore my passions and understand the value of my individuality. I hope that my commitment to mindful, nutritious cooking and always cooking with love can inspire 4-H youth and families to build healthy habits.”

As the 4-H Healthy Habits Program Ambassador, Carla brings greater visibility to critical issues in food access and nutrition among underprivileged and diverse communities.

“4-H is committed to ensuring all youth feel welcomed, engaged and positioned with the skills they need to live healthy lifestyles,” said Jennifer Sirangelo, President and CEO, National 4-H Council. “Thanks to our continued partnership with the Walmart Foundation, the Healthy Habits program helps ensure that more young people not only know how to eat right, but also have the confidence and skills to face life’s challenges and become leaders in their lives, careers and communities.”

“The Walmart Foundation is proud to support the expansion of the Healthy Habits program over the years as part of our commitment to nutrition education,” said Eileen Hyde, Director of Food Systems and Food Access for Walmart.org. “4-H plays an important role in youth development, and the Healthy Habits program is critical in empowering youth with the skills they need to build a positive future.”

Leveraging the proven influence of young people, the 4-H Healthy Habits program inspires teens to educate younger youth and empower their parents and families to make healthy food choices. In 2019-2020, the program will engage youth through the land-grant universities and Cooperative Extension System in 31 states and territories including: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Carla Hall is best known for co-hosting ABC’s Emmy award-winning lifestyle series, ‘The Chew,’ as well as competing on Bravo’s ‘Top Chef’ and ‘Top Chef: All Stars’. She will next be seen as a judge on Netflix’ innovative food competition series, “Crazy Delicious.” Hall’s cookbooks include the recently published “Carla Hall’s Soul Food: Everyday and Celebration,” which has been nominated for an NAACP Image Award, “Carla’s Comfort Food: Favorite Dishes from Around the World” and “Cooking with Love: Comfort Food That Hugs You.” A native of Nashville, Tennessee, Carla attended L’Academie de Cuisine in Maryland. Carla is devoted to causes that are close to her heart including Chef Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen Chef Network, Feeding America, and Women Chefs and Restaurateurs (WCR). She also sits on the advisory committees for the James Beard Foundations’ Women’s Leadership Advisory Committee and is the Culinary Ambassador for Sweet Home Café at the Smithsonian National Museum for African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

