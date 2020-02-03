On Thursday, January 23rd, actress and activist Ashley Judd joined Audrey Gruss to introduce the new Hope Fragrance Collection at a high tea in Bergdorf Goodman’s luxurious seventh floor, BG Restaurant.

Ashley Judd Joins Audrey Gruss to Launch the New Hope Fragrance Collection

The Hope Collection consists of the classic Hope, The Uplifting Fragrance, and two new scents, Hope Sport and Hope Night. The collection will launch exclusively at Bergdorf Goodman on February 3rd, 2020. Guests at the high tea, including Muffie Potter Aston, CeCe Cord, Diandra Douglas, Jamee Gregory and Hilary Ross, were treated to a first look at the two new fragrances, designed to uplift the senses and developed by Firmenich’s master perfumer Honorine Blanc in collaboration with Ms.Gruss. The two NEW Hope Fragrances, Hope Sport and Hope Night, take the Hope Fragrance journey from day to night.

Additional guests included: Bonnie Pfeifer Evans, Susan Gutfreund, Barbara Bancroft, Krista Bard, Janna Bullock, Jean Doumanian, Joanna Mastroianni, Marc Rosen, Scott Snyder and Louisa Benton.

The Hope Sport Eau de Parfum ($150) is a refreshing and invigorating blend of essences that helps energize during an active day. This youthful scent blends green citrus top notes with two of Hope’s signature white flowers, Tuberose and Lily-of-the-Valley to create a crisp, clean effect.

The Hope Night Eau de Parfum ($150) is a warm, romantic and sensuous fragrance that inspires you to fall in love again and again. Featuring a unique blend of sophisticated oriental notes, including Amber, Vanilla, Patchouli, Plum and Vetiver, on a base of Gardenia and Lily-of-the-Valley, Hope Night evokes warmth, comfort, and romance.

The Hope Fragrance collection created by Audrey Gruss, Founder and Chair of the Hope for Depression Research Foundation (HDRF), Hope Fragrances are 100 percent charitable. All of the net profits of sales from each Hope Fragrance go directly to HDRF to support groundbreaking depression research. The mission of HDRF is to fund the most innovative neuroscience research into the origins, diagnosis, treatment and prevention of depression and its related mood disorders, including bipolar disorder, postpartum depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety disorder and suicide.

Pink champagne by Laurent Perrier was poured as hors d’oeuvres were passed around the room. Guests mingled amongst green and white linen-covered tables, decorated with freshly cut flowers evoking Hope Fragrance’s key notes – gardenia, jasmine, lily-of-the-valley and tuberose. Gold bowls of Madagascar vanilla pods, vibrant limes and ripe plums were positioned in the middle of the grand room, representing the fresh and evocative notes of Hope Sport and Night. Classic three-tiered trays adorned each table, offering a variety of tea sandwiches, freshly baked scones, fruit preserves, Devonshire cream and petite sweets including macarons and financiers.

“My mother Hope was before her time and loved white flowers and surrounded herself with them,” said HDRF Founder & Chair/Hope Fragrance Founder, Audrey Gruss. “The original Hope, influenced by my mother, is a combination of white flowers and a verdant note that evokes the fresh green of nature. The two new fragrances are also based on the DNA of the original iconic white flowers, but with warm oriental notes that evoke romance, beautifully manifested in Hope Night; and with green citrus notes that energize a woman’s day, captured in Hope Sport. This creates the Hope Fragrance Collection that takes a woman from day to night in the key moments she experiences.”