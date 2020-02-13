Justin Sun and his special guests met with Warren Buffett at Happy Hollow Club, a private, not-for-profit country club, in Omaha, Nebraska on January 23rd, 2020 at 6:00 PM CT for dinner.

During May 2019, Justin Sun won the bid for Warren Buffett’s annual charity auction luncheon. Sun’s bid holds the record for largest ever with $4.57 million paid for the 20th-anniversary charity auction to speak with Warren Buffett over lunch. The payment for this transaction was also the largest purchase made on eBay in 2019. After postponement, the previously planned lunch in San Francisco, CA was rescheduled on Warren Buffett’s terms for a dinner in Omaha.

“It was really an honor and I’m grateful for Mr. Buffett’s dinner, wisdom, and vision,” says Justin Sun. “I’ll always remember his kindness and support, and will take Mr. Buffett’s advice and guidance to make TRON a better ecosystem, business with all the partners in the blockchain space and beyond.”

Sun’s dinner guests included Founder of Litecoin Foundation Charlie Lee, CFO of Huobi Chris Lee, Head of Binance Charity Foundation Helen Hai, and CEO of eToro Yoni Assia. The dinner went well with the conversation surrounding the future of cryptocurrency and wise advice from Buffett. For more information, read TRON Foundation’s blog article on the event.