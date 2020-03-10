Springfield native, John Legend, has honored a local non-profit through a video where he announced how this organization is stepping in to support his hometown.

Legend and TAC – The Abilities Connection are coming together to help the City of Springfield’s residents. The recent closing of a local grocery store has caused – what can be termed – a food desert.

In the just released video by Legend, he discussed a partnership between TAC, a non-profit organization located in Springfield, Ohio, and the City of Springfield. By providing free shuttle service, TAC will help residents gain access to food and groceries following the closure of the South Limestone Kroger store. The shuttle service will start March 7th at the former Kroger location.

“The Abilities Connection is a strong community partner that’s committed to making our city an even better place to live, work and play,” said City Manager Bryan Heck. “We couldn’t be happier that they have stepped forward to provide this essential service to our community. TAC’s partnership in this effort is a testament to the amazing things we accomplish in this community by working together.”

TAC has a fleet of transportation vehicles that are used to transport individuals with disabilities throughout the week. “TAC is honored to partner with the city to serve our community in a time of need,” said Jim Zahora, CEO of TAC. “We value our social responsibility as good cooperate citizens and strongly believe in community stewardship. This is home for us and we all must work together.”

The shuttle service will run on Wednesdays from 4:30pm to 8:00pm and on Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. For more information and a full schedule of the shuttle service click here.