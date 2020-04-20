As the country and world continue to come together to fight against COVID-19, Ice Cube announced today the creation of special “Check Yo Self Before You Wreck Yo Self” t-shirts utilizing his famous lyrics as a perfect microcosm for how we all need to act – nobody is immune and we all need to protect each other.

Check Yo Self Before You Wreck Yo Self

All net proceeds will be donated to underfinanced hospitals and nurses in inner cities and rural areas throughout America, including the staff at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital & ER in his hometown of Los Angeles. The funds will be donated directly to hospitals to get much needed supplies. The shirt manufacturer, Black Out, has partnered with Ice Cube on this project.

“As a global community, we all need to come together to fight against this Coronavirus. Every citizen needs to step up. Hopefully people can buy the shirts, and help us get supplies directly into the hands of the frontline healthcare workers that need it the most,” said Ice Cube. “We all need to do our part in helping the essential workers. We hope the funds from this program can help.”

“It’s important we hold ourselves accountable for our actions and keep others safe. ‘Check Yo Self Before You Wreck Yo Self’ encompasses the most important aspects of our wellbeing – we all need to protect each other before we wreck ourselves and one another,” said BIG3 co-founder and Cube Vision COO, Jeff Kwantinetz.

Supplies for frontline workers in healthcare are significantly low across the country and the safety of those working to save lives should be a top priority. Every nurse and doctor in the United States is putting their lives on the line to help those suffering from COVID-19, specifically those in highly effected areas.

For more information on where to buy the t-shirt and how you can help fight COVID-19, please click here.