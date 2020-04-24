During this time of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Grammy Award Winner, Pitbull, in collaboration with Haim Saban’s label, Saban Music Group, have risen to action by creating a genuinely encouraging message of hope and faith, designed to invoke a sense of positivity and strength in people of all ages.

“I Believe That We Will Win (World Anthem)” is a song of much-needed inspiration for humanity!

Haim Saban said of the new joint effort: “As Pitbull said it best, ‘now is the time to face everything and rise.’ I am humbled to be part of this movement that unites everyone, even though we MUST stay apart to win the war against this disease. Pitbull knows how to inspire, and collaborating with him on this project was something I knew I had to do. I BELIEVE THAT WE WILL WIN!”

The song was released worldwide on April 13, 2020, followed by an Official video. The strategy behind the video is to incorporate a call to action that will invite artists, musicians, and entertainers alike to participate. Everyone will be encouraged to create a visual snippet singing the hook/chant while pounding their chest and then having them upload it to all their social platforms. A portion of the proceeds from the song will go to the charities, Feeding America, and the Tony Robbins Foundation.

“Let’s show the world how powerful it is when we come together to fight for one cause – that’s called life,” announced Pitbull when teasing the new track.

FEAR

“There’s no better partner than Haim Saban and his team to motivate our world,” said Armando Christian Perez (Pitbull). “Together, we will show the world how to Face Everything And Rise ().”

Stream the song here.