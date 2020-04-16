Joe Montana, Chris Mullin, Reggie Jackson, Quinn Cook and more are teaming up with VIDSIG.com to surprise twenty lucky fans who are dealing with the effects of COVID-19 and those doctors, nurses or paramedics that are working on the front line in the battle against the coronavirus.

While most of the world is currently living under the shelter in place order Joe Montana, Chris Mullin, Reggie Jackson, Quinn Cook and more have decided to give back to their fans and connect through the celebrity to fan-based website, VIDSIG.com.

The lucky fans will receive an autographed photo along with either a live one-on-one video chat or a “Video Shoutout” from one of these celebrities.

To enter, fans should reach out via email to info@vidsig.com and tell us your heartfelt connection to either one of these Athletes — and do so in a short, one minute video or text-based email. Entries must be received by Friday, April 17, 2020, 5:00 pm (PST).

VIDSIG is a California-based software company that offers live one-on-one video interactions between celebrities and fans. VIDSIG’S proprietary technology allows individuals to connect via live video meet and greets, shout outs or autograph sessions, creating a uniquely powerful, once in a lifetime, shareable experience. VIDSIG features athletes, influencers, pastors, actors, professionals and much more.