Over 150,000 have signed a Change.org petition started by Lisa Vanderpump and her Vanderpump Dog Foundation to ban global wet markets and illegal slaughterhouses immediately.

Lisa Vanderpump has joined forces with Democratic Rep. Alcee Hastings and Republican Rep. Vern Buchanan to lobby Pres. Donald Trump, who she knows from her work as a judge on Miss Universe. The petition is expected to hit over 200,000 signatures this week.

The Vanderpump Dog Foundation says they have been warning about the possible dangers of wet markets for years, and according to their petition, "[they’ve] seen first-hand the brutality and horrific practices that happen in many of these wet markets and slaughterhouses. In our documentary, “The Road to Yulin … and Beyond,” we uncovered graphic torture of dogs in slaughterhouses, as well as the dangers that come from digesting or coming into contact with meat of unknown origins."

“To avoid future pandemics, we need a global effort to shut down and/or significantly regulate these wet markets not only in China, but across the world. Any lack of action with regards to addressing the source of the COVID-19 pandemic will present a danger for our future, and the threat that similar diseases will not only re-occur but expand,” says the Vanderpump Dog Foundation on the petition.

Sign the petition here.