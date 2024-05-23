On Saturday, May 11th, 2024, Lisa Vanderpump, Ken Todd, and The Vanderpump Dog Foundation hosted the seventh annual “World Dog Day” in West Hollywood, California, presented by NutriSource Pet Foods.

The outdoor event, co-sponsored by The City of West Hollywood, focused on the celebration of dogs, as well as raising awareness about dog abuse and mistreatment, both domestically and internationally. Over 2,000 people and their dogs were in attendance. This included over 45 pet-centered vendors, celebrities, live entertainment and a Doggy Adoption area presented by Auctane.

Founder of The Vanderpump Dog Foundation, Lisa Vanderpump, welcomed the attendees and raised a cheer for The Foundation’s work since its inception in 2016 and how many dogs’ lives they’ve saved worldwide. “This truly is my favorite day of the year. We have seen so many horrific stories of neglect and abuse throughout the world since we opened the doors to our Rescue Center, and it’s so wonderful to come together for a day that is all about celebrating our furry friends and raising awareness for the humane treatment of dogs worldwide! It’s long been our mission to draw attention to animal cruelty and finally end some of the horrific things that we’ve seen, especially with regards to the dog meat trade internationally. Through the efforts of our Foundation, we have now rescued and re-homed close to 3,000 dogs, as well as operating our Rescue Center in China where we house and care for dogs rescued from the dog meat trade,” said Lisa Vanderpump.

The day featured doggy entertainment presented by SUR Restaurant & Lounge and MC’d by People Magazine’s Sexiest Vet, Dr. Evan Antin, like the “Vanderpump Dogs Fashion Show,” presented by The Posh Puppy Boutique, featuring stars of Hulu’s Vanderpump Villa Caroline Byl, Anthony Bar, Priscilla Ferrari and Nikki Millman as judges. The day featured a doggy play park by South Park Doggie, and a doggy stunt show by Zoom Room.

The event included NutriSource Pet Foods as Title Sponsor; other sponsors included Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc. and Green Dog Dental. The event had many celebrities in attendance, including Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz, Peter Madrigal and singer/philanthropist Leona Lewis.

“It’s such a proud day for our Foundation to see seven years of hard work in animal rescue come to fruition with such a heartwarming, feel-good day. Thank you to the City of West Hollywood for supporting us, and to all of our sponsors, including NutriSource, who have really made a difference to our rescue efforts. We will continue to try and save as many dogs as we can,” said Lisa Vanderpump.

To find out more/to contact The Vanderpump Dog Foundation, a non-profit dog rescue organization, visit www.vanderpumpdogs.org.