The Krim Group’s first “virtual gala”, YES at Home, has been hailed as a huge success. The online event took place on April 26th, with celebrities and supporters joining in from around the world.

Eve hosted The Krim Group's first virtual gala, YES AT HOME

Credit/Copyright: The Krim Group

Hosted by Eve, the event honored The Chainsmokers for their work supporting Youth Emerging Stronger (YES) in their mission to help improve the lives of runaway, homeless and foster youth.

The Chainsmokers lended their support to YES AT HOME's virtual gala.

Credit/Copyright: The Krim Group

Also joining the gala were Andra Day, Jason George, Stefano Langone, and KJ Smith.

Jason George joined the YES AT HOME virtual gala.

Credit/Copyright: The Krim Group

The public were invited to enjoy the 2-hour show, including musical performances, through the Looped mobile app or desktop.

KJ Smith was happy to support YES AT HOME.

Credit/Copyright: The Krim Group

COVID-19 has created uncertain times around the globe, yet Youth Emerging Stronger is maintaining their commitment to helping homeless youth emerge stronger. YES has remained open because because they are an essential service — essential for the safety, stability, and connection to resources needed for young people to thrive independently.

Stefano offered his support for YES at the virtual gala.

Credit/Copyright: The Krim Group

The devoted staff continues to be on the frontlines for their youth, making sure that they not only have plenty of provisions and emergency supplies but that they are also able to maintain resilience and build coping skills. They are dedicated to providing supportive services to one of the most vulnerable groups at risk during this unprecedented time.

Andra Day joined TKG's first "virtual gala".

Credit/Copyright: The Krim Group

To see a sample of what happened during the virtual gala, visit The Krim Group on Vimeo.