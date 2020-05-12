Actor Dolph Lundgren, best known for his roles in “Rocky IV,” “Expendables” and more recently “Creed 2” and the “Aquaman” franchise, is teaming up with Childhelp to provide relief for children trapped at home with abusers and help heal little hearts on the road to recovery.

Dolph Lundgren Joins Childhelp as Celebrity Ambassador

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, children are more vulnerable and at-risk for abuse. The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline has seen a 31% rise in contacts to its professional counselors, and hospitals are reporting an increase in severe child abuse cases. Now more than ever, children are in need of lifesaving care, and Childhelp is ready to answer the call.

Lundgren detailed his personal experience with child abuse in a TEDx talk about healing and forgiveness. His firsthand knowledge of the ongoing trauma caused by abuse makes him a fitting role model for others looking to triumph in spite of their pasts.

“When I was first introduced to Childhelp, I connected with their philosophy of healing the body, mind and spirit of abused children. I know how much work and support it takes to go from victim to survivor to a fully functioning adult, and Childhelp’s services ensure children don’t have to go through this journey alone.”

Lundgren’s first goal as a Childhelp Celebrity Ambassador is to raise important resources for Childhelp’s Critical Relief Fund, which was established to support Childhelp’s programs through the COVID-19 pandemic. Follow his progress and make a donation here.

“During this difficult time when children are in need of critical care, we are proud to welcome Dolph Lundgren to the Childhelp family,” Childhelp CEO and Founder Sara O’Meara said. “A fighter on the big screen, he also fights with his heart to protect children at all costs. We know he will be instrumental in helping us fight back against abusers for the love of a child.”

“Our Childhelp Celebrity Ambassadors have worked alongside us for decades to pass important legislation, fundraise for groundbreaking initiatives, and get the word out through PSAs on radio and television,” Childhelp President and Founder Yvonne Fedderson said. “Working alongside Dolph Lundgren’s talent and heart, we look forward to further protecting and healing today’s children.”