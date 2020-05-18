Lana Parrilla, Emilie de Ravin, Colin O’Donoghue, Rebecca Mader, Andrew J. West, Dania Ramirez, Sean Maguire and Raphael Sbarge, stars of the hit television show “Once Upon A Time”, are honored to team up for a great cause.

Once Upon A Time

The actors are partnering with Trueheart, a full-service creative agency that specializes in producing global social impact campaigns, and Prizeo, a leading online sweepstakes platform for causes, to benefit Children’s Hospital Orange County (CHOC Children’s). For over 56 years, Children’s Hospital of Orange County has been steadfastly committed to providing the highest quality medical care to children.

The fantasy series “Once Upon A Time” followed the adventures of Emma Swan, who arrived in Storybrooke to discover that the Evil Queen cast a curse, which trapped our beloved fairy tale characters in the real world. A devoted global fanbase who affectionately call themselves “Oncers”, tuned in every week during the show’s seven season run. Fan favorites Parrilla, de Ravin, O’Donoghue, Mader, West, Ramirez, Maguire and Sbarge have launched an exclusive sweepstakes to give one lucky fan the priceless opportunity to enjoy a virtual reunion to chat about “Once Upon A Time” with the cast. The sweepstakes runs now and ends June 11th. Fans can learn more and enter for their chance to win at prizeo.com/Once. Funds raised from the campaign will be used to help CHOC Children’s purchase an Emergency Management Response Vehicle to provide Coronavirus testing and offsite medical care.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is causing incredible hardship around the world and we all need to come together during this crisis. I’m so honored to digitally reunite with Emilie, Colin, Rebecca, Andrew, Dania, Sean and Raphael and to help shine a spotlight on CHOC Children’s as we share some of the memories and good times we experienced when filming Once Upon A Time together,” said Lana Parrilla.

“COVID-19 testing is urgently needed to help flatten the curve and protect our most vulnerable populations. Since 1964, CHOC Children’s has provided first class medical care to children from around the world and their team has a strategic plan to keep the Southern California community safe,” said Emilie de Ravin.

“Their Emergency Management Response Vehicle will provide COVID-19 testing and support during the COVID-19 crisis. When we move beyond the pandemic, the EMRV will enable the CHOC Children’s team to respond to natural disasters and mass casualties and to triage patients in the field,” said Andrew J. West.

“In the worst of times, we see the best in humanity. This inspiring campaign is a wonderful opportunity to bring fans of “Once Upon A Time” together to show our love and support for children battling serious illnesses. CHOC Children’s is sworn to protect the magic of childhood. Let’s help them continue to do that and get through this crisis", said Colin O’Donoghue.

“I can’t wait to share stories from set and magical memories from our time together while helping the front-line heroes at CHOC Children’s continue to provide the highest quality medical care to children in need”, said Dania Ramirez.

“Once Upon A Time” was all about bringing magic into people’s lives, and we can all use a little bit of magic during these difficult times. We are humbled to team up and inspire our amazing fans to support the noble work of CHOC Children’s," said Rebecca Mader.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Lana, Emilie, Rebecca, Colin, Dania, Andrew and Raphael virtually, and to invite a lucky Oncer to join us for a trip down memory lane in support of an amazing cause”, said Sean Maguire.

“Once Upon A Time fans are the best! Thank you ONCERS for helping us support the patients at CHOC Children’s during this difficult time,” said Raphael Sbarge.

“We are so thankful to Lana Parrilla, Emilie de Ravin, Colin O’Donoghue, Rebecca Mader, Andrew J. West, Sean Maguire, Dania Ramirez and Raphael Sbarge for using their platforms to shine a light on the mission of CHOC Children’s. The Emergency Management Response Vehicle Program has been a dream project for years and will enable our team to provide urgent testing and support during the COVID-19 crisis and to help keep our community safe by responding to natural disasters and mass casualties. We are excited to join the Once Upon A Time cast in this wonderful campaign to raise funds needed now more than ever to serve our community,” said Calvin Fakkema, Director of Safety, Security and Emergency Management at CHOC Children’s.

“The doctors and nurses at CHOC Children’s have taken such good care of me, since I was a baby. They saved my life! I love how there are fun activities to do like coloring, painting and playing with Playdoh and I get to watch my favorite movies. I’m so proud to be a CHOC Children’s ambassador because I get to share my story and help fundraise for the hospital. It is really awesome that the stars of “Once Upon A Time” are supporting the hospital and helping to create miracles for kids like me", said eight-year-old patient April Lynn Arellano, who appears alongside the cast in the campaign video.

“We are honored to partner with Lana Parrilla, Emilie de Ravin, Colin O’Donoghue, Rebecca Mader, Andrew J. West, Sean Maguire , Dania Ramirez, Raphael Sbarge and our colleagues at Prizeo, to raise funds and awareness for Children’s Hospital of Orange County, a cause close to our hearts. CHOC Children’s Emergency Management Response Vehicle is a project that will serve the community and save lives for many years to come, and we are so humbled to be a part of it,” said Amy Malin, Partner at Trueheart.