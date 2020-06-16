Here’s your chance to meet George Strait over video chat and enjoy the drink of your choice with the King of Country.

Enjoy a Virtual Happy Hour with George Strait

omaze.com is giving you the chance to win this fantastic opportunity, and all you have to do to enter is donate to charity. As well as a video chat, you will also win a pair of George’s custom Código 1530 boots, which he’ll sign for you during happy hour, as well as VIP tickets to one of George’s concerts when it’s safe to travel.

Here’s your chance to pretend your living room is just like every little honky tonk bar with the man behind your favorite country songs. You and a friend will video chat with George and get to know each other over the drink of your choice. (George’s recommendation = Código 1530 Añejo tequila!) But that’s not all, George will also hook you up with a signed pair of his completely custom Código 1530 boots and VIP tickets to an upcoming concert when it’s safe to travel again. Got two more wishes? Your flights and hotel are included!

Proceeds will go to the James Beard Foundation’s Open For Good campaign. The James Beard Foundation’s mission is to celebrate, nurture, and honor chefs and other leaders making America’s food culture more delicious, diverse, and sustainable for everyone. The Foundation recognizes the serious situation the food and beverage community is in due to COVID-19. To help bring swift economic relief to these essential businesses, they’ve launched the Open for Good Campaign, which supports the rebuilding of a thriving independent restaurant industry through programs, education and financial resources. Your generosity will support the vibrant culinary and beverage community when it needs it most, and help keep restaurants Open for Good.

This opportunity ends in a matter of days. To find out more, and to enter, visit omaze.com.