This week, Jane Fonda will be joined by celebrated actor, writer, model and social activist Indya Moore and activist and blogger Billie Lee for a discussion on the intersectionality of social justice movements, the roots of Pride, police brutality, and how our collective fights for justice must strengthen one another.

“Pride seems to always begin with the riot against the police. The police have been soldiers of oppression for generations. And we have seen time and time again that every attempt by a good cop or a good person to go into the system to change it has failed,” said Indya Moore while promoting the upcoming Out Now Live virtual Pride event. “We can no longer depend on the police and we have to invent, strategize, and create other ways and forms of justice that don’t include violence or forces that are ambiguous in racism, ambiguous in transphobia, and ambiguous in queerphobia.”

“Whether it be climate, Black Lives Matter or Transgender equality, we are fighting the same enemy. The people who don’t see the urgency for all three is an act of injustice and a threat to humanity,” added Billie Lee.

Indya Moore currently stars in the groundbreaking, Emmy nominated FX series “Pose.” Moore’s character ‘Angel’ is a trans woman searching for love and navigating the world of the 1980’s ball scene in New York City. Moore was selected by Time Magazine for their 2019 List of 100 Most Influential People list and also made history as the first transperson to be on the cover of Elle Magazine.

Based in California, Billie Lee has dedicated her career to motivating and inspiring others as a lifestyle blogger and TV host. Billie has been featured in Buzzfeed videos and the hit reality TV show, “Vanderpump Rules.” After Tinder introduced their new “transgender” feature, Billie has been a spokesperson and model for the trans movement. Billie also sits on the boards of Equality California, Flux and GLSEN.

WHEN: 11am PST/2pm EST, Friday, June 19

WHERE: To RSVP use the following links:

https://greenpeace.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_RC5H-rFxSP2eHqaxMa46AA

https://www.facebook.com/events/268561194257371