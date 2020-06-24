Evander Holyfield, the former 4-time heavyweight champion, has teamed up with the sports apparel company, Fanatics, and their “All In Challenge” to offer one lucky fan and three friends a personal training session and private dinner with the champ in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

100% of the proceeds raised will go directly to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

Evander experienced poverty first-hand growing up with his mother and siblings in the Atlanta suburbs. During his youth, his mother taught him the value of perseverance in the face of adversity and of the importance of helping the underprivileged. This has become Evander’s legacy – to give back as much as he can to as many people as he can.

As Evander has previously said, “It is not the size of a man, but the size of his heart that matters.” This is an important time in our lives when compassion and unity can bring us together, and Evander wants to be at the forefront.

All of his fans are invited to participate in the “All in Challenge” auction to win a chance to meet the champ: click here.