This week, Jane Fonda will be joined by Judith Browne Dianis, civil rights attorney and executive director, National Office of the Advancement Project for a conversation around voting rights, voter suppression, and racial justice in the lead up to the 2020 election.

“We are in a moment that presents endless possibilities for gains on racial justice. The solidarity between our movements for racial justice, climate justice, immigrant justice, and others is propelling real change. At the same time the forces against us hope to silence us now and in November — but we’re going to fight back, our lives and our planet depend on it,” said Judith Browne Dianis.

Judith Browne Dianis has served as a lawyer, professor and civil rights advocate in the movement for racial justice. Hailed as a voting rights expert and pioneer in the movement to dismantle the school-to-prison pipeline, Dianis leads Advancement Project National Office’s work in combating structural racism in education, voting, policing, criminal justice, and immigration.

She was awarded the Prime Movers Fellowship for trailblazing social movement leaders and was named one of the “Thirty Women to Watch” by Essence magazine. She serves on the Board of Directors for Friends of the Earth and the Skadden Fellowship Foundation.

WHEN: 11am PST/2pm EST, Friday, July 10

Find out more here.