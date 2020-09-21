Arctic Basecamp, a global nonprofit organization whose mission is to shed light on the unprecedented rate of Arctic change and its global implications on the environment, economies and societies, has announced a free virtual panel to sound the alarm on the growing climate emergency.

The virtual panel will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 9am PST / 12pm EST. Hosted by Emmy-nominated actor and climate activist Rainn Wilson, the panel will include:

Arctic Basecamp founder Professor Gail Whiteman – scientific expert on global risk

Dr. Jennifer Francis, Woodwell Climate Research Center – scientific expert on the link between Arctic change and extreme weather in the mid-latitudes including the California wildfires

Professor Julienne Stroeve – scientific expert on Arctic sea ice

Julia Jackson, founder of Grounded

This year, wildfires have burned more than 3.2 million acres across California. At the same time, September also marks only the second time that the Arctic sea ice extent has fallen below 4 million square kilometers. The Arctic has also experienced the hottest temperatures ever recorded and has had unprecedented wildfires. These extremes of fire and ice are intimately connected.

“The warming Arctic is a stark reminder of the climate emergency,” said Professor Whiteman. “If the world’s COVID-19 economic recovery plans are not low-carbon compliant, then the world will be in more trouble than ever before. This is a warning cry, and world leaders must act now.”

In September 2019, the Arctic ice was close to an all-time low as Greenland melted significantly and Arctic peatland fires were raging. During that time, Wilson had traveled to Greenland with Arctic Basecamp to raise awareness of the effects of warming Arctic temperatures. He documented his journey for a new six-episode YouTube series called “An Idiot’s Guide to Climate Change.”

“While in Greenland with Arctic Basecamp’s team of scientists, my mind was blown by the data about climate change and the Arctic,” said Wilson. “I’m doing my utmost to get this crucial information out there to protect our beautiful planet.”

For more information about Arctic Basecamp, visit https://arcticbasecamp.org.