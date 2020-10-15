Claris Health, a community-based agency serving Los Angeles since 1976, hosts their annual gala fundraiser RISE on Saturday, October 17, 2020.

This will be a unique gala experience. Blending at-home parties with a live-streamed gala program AND a 24-hour crowdfunding opportunity, the event will raise critical awareness and funding for Claris Health. Thanks to Claris Health’s sponsors, every gala dollar raised will be quadrupled!

The event will raise money for Claris Health’s services including their mobile clinic, homeless outreach, pregnancy testing, early prenatal services, STD testing, general health screenings, and social service referrals to hard-to-reach communities. Neighborhoods that Claris Health provides services to include Leimert Park, Vermont Harbor, South LA, Hollywood, Echo Park, Inglewood, Long Beach, Compton, Watts, and Lynwood.

The event kicks off a 24-hour fundraiser for Claris Health.

WHO:

Andra Day, Three Time Grammy Nominated Singer-Songwriter and Actress will be performing her inspirational single, “Rise Up”

Talitha Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of Claris Health

Camille Guaty-Kaye, Actress and Celebrity MC of RISE

Arielle Estoria, Spoken Word Artist, will be performing

Virtual videos from celebrity supporters Candace Cameron Bure (Fuller House), Tamera Mowry ( Sister, Sister), Sharif Atkins (ER), Caitlin Crosby (The Giving Keys), Mike Vogel (Fantasy Island), Alan Ritchson (Titans)

WHEN: Saturday, October 17, 2020

Gala: Online from 6:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. PT

The fundraiser is for 24 hours

WHY: Now, more than ever, we all need a rising moment. Throughout the pandemic, the need for the care we provide to women and families has increased dramatically. And through it all, Claris Health has been unstoppable. The non-profit organization’s integrated approach has been essential to helping people rise above the challenges they face today. Let’s rise up and raise it so that no one has to face pregnancy and sexual-health decisions alone. Below are some of the ways your gift will make an impact!

Giving Levels:

$50 pregnancy test

All services included in a pregnancy visit (medical, counseling)

Pregnancy, childbirth, and/or parenting classes for families with kids ages 0-5

Professional counseling (from a licensed MFT or MFT intern) related to pregnancy, parenting, relationships, etc.

Reality Check presentations offered to youth and parents at schools, community organizations, etc.

Sponsor-a-day of services on the mobile medical clinic

12 months of medical, counseling, support, and community resources for one client & their family

Donation and Tune-in Link [“Here”: https://www.charidy.com/claris].