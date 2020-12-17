Best Buddies International, a nonprofit founded in 1989 by Anthony K. Shriver to create opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, and inclusive living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), is excited to announce that Florida residents can now pre-purchase the organization’s first-ever specialty license plate featuring Best Buddies Global Ambassador and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback, Tom Brady.

“With his recent move to Florida, we are incredibly excited to team up with long-time Global Ambassador Tom Brady for the new Best Buddies specialty license plate. Since 2003, Tom has proven himself to be a committed advocate for individuals with disabilities, and we’re grateful that his commitment to our mission-driven initiatives will continue to create friendships, jobs, leadership development training, and inclusive living opportunities for people with special abilities here in the sunshine state,” said Anthony K. Shriver, Founder & CEO of Best Buddies International.

“Best Buddies is a fantastic organization with a great message to spread, and I am so proud to support their work,” said Tom Brady. “I hope my involvement as a Global Ambassador will continue to bring attention to the organization’s mission of friendship and inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently signed legislation approving the Best Buddies specialty plate. Production will begin once each plate receives 3,000 pre-orders, or license plate vouchers. Once the voucher initiative passes, the plates will become available for distribution. Pre-sale vouchers are available to Floridians in all counties and can be purchased online at bestbuddies.org/florida/license-plate for $35. Vouchers can also be purchased by visiting any county tax collector office or license plate agency.

When you purchase or renew the specialty license plate, $25 goes directly to Best Buddies to further expand the impact of its four mission pillars – one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, and inclusive living – for individuals with special abilities.

“The purchase of a Best Buddies specialty plate is a life-changing investment into Best Buddies programs, the IDD community, and a more inclusive world at large,” said Anthony K. Shriver.