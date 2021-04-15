The doctors are in! Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that the beloved cast of “ER” will reunite on “Stars In The House” for a very special Earth Day episode benefiting Waterkeeper Alliance, the fastest growing global nonprofit focused solely on clean water.

Gloria Reuben, who portrayed physician assistant Jeanie Boulet on the hit TV series, serves as the President of Waterkeeper Alliance, and thought it would be great fun to bring the cast together in support of such an amazing organization. Gloria will be joined by George Clooney (Doug Ross), Noah Wyle (John Carter), Laura Innes (Kerry Weaver), Anthony Edwards (Mark Greene), Alex Kingston (Elizabeth Corday), Julianna Margulies (Carol Hathaway), Goran Visnjic (Luka Kovac), Paul McCrane (Robert Romano), Ming-Na Wen (Jing-Mei Chen), Laura Cerón (Chuny Marquez), Yvette Freeman (Haleh Adams), Conni Marie Brazelton (Connie Oligario), and CCH Pounder (Angela Hicks) for an evening of catching up and reminiscing about their time at Chicago’s County General Hospital.

The reunion episode will stream exclusively on PEOPLE social platforms, as well as on PeopleTV’s Facebook and Twitter, and on the Stars In The House YouTube channel, and StarsInTheHouse.com. Fans will be able to ask questions live, and donate to Waterkeeper Alliance. And of course, there is a good chance for some live music!

“I am absolutely thrilled to be reuniting with my ‘ER’ family for a cause that is so close to my heart, and so grateful to Seth and James for allowing us to use their incredible platform to do so,” said Reuben. “I’ve been involved with Waterkeeper Alliance for fifteen years, representing over 350 community-based Waterkeepers around the globe, and the work that they do is beyond comparison. We must continue to fight for clean water not just on Earth Day, but all year round!”

Since the first show in March 2020, “Stars In The House” has raised more than $823,630 to benefit The Actors Fund, and over $203,337 for other charities.

The “ER” stars join the incredible lineup of casts and talent that Seth and James have brought together to sing, share stories, and raise money to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic; including “The West Wing,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal,” “Night at the Museum,” “The Kids Are All Right,” “Thirtysomething,” “Little House On The Prairie,” “Knots Landing,” “Melrose Place,” “Frasier,” “Family Ties,” “The Waltons,” “Glee,” “30 Rock,” “Desperate Housewives,” “SCTV,” “White Collar,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Taxi,” “Fame,” and “Star Trek: Voyager;” plus iconic Broadway favorites “Spring Awakening,” “Rent,” “A Chorus Line,” “Mamma Mia,” “Les Misérables,” “Urinetown,” “Fun Home,” “The Prom,” and “The Full Monty.” Jason Alexander, Wayne Brady, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Stiller, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Keala Settle, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Alex Newell, Leslie Uggams, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Vanessa Williams, and Billy Porter are just some of the luminaries who have visited “Stars In The House” since the first show on March 16th. And often Seth and James remind their guests how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this social distancing and suddenly a surprise guest will pop up like Jon Hamm, Eric McCormack, John Lithgow, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Iain Armitage, Rosie O’Donnell and Andrew Lloyd Webber!

As the creators and executive producers of “Stars In The House,” Seth and James bring a masterful combination of music, storytelling and community to each episode, ensuring that the show goes on in viewers’ homes even while performance venues across the world are closed.