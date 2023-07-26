George Clooney and Charitybuzz are inviting one lucky winner and their guest to an intimate dinner party in New York City: Charitybuzz.com/Clooney.

The Charitybuzz “Good Evenings” event will welcome a handful of philanthropically-minded guests, the iconic actor and other luminaries for cocktails, dinner, and what’s sure to be memorable conversation.

The private dinner party is raising funds for the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which wages justice for human rights abuses around the world. The foundation has multiple programs (Trial Watch, Waging Justice for Women and The Docket) that are dedicated to achieving justice for the most vulnerable people among us.

“Amal and I started the Clooney Foundation for Justice because we believe in creating a world where human rights are protected and no one is above the law. We know that so many people not only agree with us on that, but also want to actively support and be a part of this work. We hope this Charitybuzz dinner gives people the opportunity to do just that.”

– George Clooney

Charitybuzz’s new “Good Evenings” events bring together the power of celebrity and the energy of in-person hospitality to offer customers once-in-a-lifetime experiences that unlock important funds for charitable organizations. Participants have included and will include Brad Pitt, Matthew McConaughey, Gwyneth Paltrow, Steve Carell and the cast of The Office, and more. To learn more, please visit Charitybuzz.com/GoodEvenings.