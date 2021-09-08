Step Up, the mentorship nonprofit supporting girls and gender-expansive teens on their way to confidence and careers, has announced that it will host “Step Up Together,” a digital summit connecting women and girls during disconnected times, on Thursday, September 9.

The summit will honor influential women and girls who have used their platforms to uplift other women, furthering Step Up’s mission to ensure all girls have the opportunity to pursue their dreams of success. This year’s speakers include Mandy Moore, Gabrielle Union, and Phoebe Robinson. Additional participants include actress Julie Bowen, TV Personality Lilliana Vazquez, SVP & GM of Estee Lauder + AERIN Beauty in North America Claudia Benshimol, CFDA President CaSandra Diggs, and athlete Sarah Fuller. Each of them will participate in an inspiring panel during the summit, which will include a full day of content covering social justice, mentorship, leadership, networking, workplace, style, fulfilling your potential, and fun!

Special panels will include:

● Keep Your Head Up with Mandy Moore and Teen Honoree Tiara Soto, 17

● Lessons from Motherhood with Gabrielle Union

● Rise Together with Phoebe Robinson

● Helping Women Thrive with Honoree Michelle Klein of Facebook

● Why We Can’t Wait to Save Our Future with Honoree Briana Carbajal, 22

● Additional conversations held throughout the day, the full schedule of sessions can be found HERE!

Attendees are invited to join Step Up virtually to support girls of color who may be facing systemic barriers as they develop the skills, relationships, and access needed to graduate high school confident, career-focused, and ready to join the next generation of leaders. Guests will be able to craft their own schedules, accessing content both live and when it’s convenient.

“Step Up Together returns this year to provide mentorship for this moment.,” Step Up CEO Delores Druilhet Morton said. “We love that it amplifies the voices of teens and women alike, encouraging multigenerational conversations that are necessary, impactful and inspiring. We are grateful for our speakers and our sponsors for making this day of dialogue possible.”

To register, and for additional information, click here.