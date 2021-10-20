Today, music-centric charity In Concert for Cancer (ICFC) announced its 10th Anniversary Music Celebration, taking place on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 5 p.m. PST, which will be streamed on YouTube and Facebook.

Half of the proceeds from the virtual event will benefit the Department of Supportive Care Medicine at City of Hope, a world-renowned cancer research and treatment organization. The special anniversary concert will celebrate the music of Stevie Wonder and will feature musical luminaries Dave Koz , Mindi Abair, Kenny Lattimore, Judith Hill , Danny Seraphine and Tony Grant—backed by a world-class 12-piece band led by musical director and drummer Nisan Stewart.

“Stevie is a living legend and an inspiration to the world,” said ICFC founder Michele Abrams. “His music means so much to everyone. His songs affirm the importance and power of love, unity, community, equality and hope. We are honored to celebrate Stevie and feel that performing his songs is the perfect way to commemorate our milestone 10-year cancer fight.”

Celebrating its 10th year, ICFC presents live and virtual concert events and music programs that unite, inspire and offer hope to cancer patients, survivors and communities nationwide. Their programs raise awareness and funding for groundbreaking cancer treatment, research and patient programs. ICFC is supported by Presenting Sponsor Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gold Sponsors Seattle Genetics, DW Drums and Professional Benefit Services, and Production Sponsors Centerstaging and VOLT Lighting. To learn more about ICFC, visit InConcertforCancer.org.

City of Hope’s Department of Supportive Care Medicine is a multidisciplinary team working together to ensure cancer patients, survivors and their loved ones never have to face the challenges involved with cancer alone. City of Hope provides an integrated array of supportive care services and programs that address the many physical and emotional issues that can arise during and after treatment. Their specialized staff work together to assist patients and their family members who may be experiencing pain, anxiety, depression, isolation and the turbulence that can accompany an unexpected diagnosis and serious illness. City of Hope’s method of providing comprehensive, multidisciplinary cancer care not only serves as a model for other supportive care programs nationwide, but it is also proven to make life better and more manageable for patients, their families and friends.

“Having supported ICFC since day one, I could not be more proud to celebrate our 10th anniversary year,” said GRAMMY-winning saxophonist and ICFC Advisory Board member, Dave Koz. “We all know someone affected by cancer, and we also know the incredible power of music to bring us together in spirit and song. Music inspires us, heals us and gives us hope. On behalf of our entire ICFC family, I’m honored to support the important work of City of Hope and their Department of Supportive Care Medicine. As City of Hope has personally cared for my family members in the past, I know these folks are the real deal — providing vital and meaningful care for patients and families who need it most.”

“City of Hope’s Department of Supportive Care Medicine is deeply grateful to In Concert for Cancer for providing this amazing opportunity to advance our unique approach to cancer care,” said William Dale M.D., Ph.D, the Arthur M. Coppola Family Chair in Supportive Care Medicine. “Our world-class Department of Supportive Care Medicine provides cancer patients and families with an exceptional array of interdisciplinary services and programs that address the multitude of physical, emotional, social and spiritual issues that arise during and after treatment.”

In conjunction with this year’s streaming concert event, ICFC is hosting an online music-centric auction, filled with one-of-a-kind items and experiences.

To register for the online auction, visit ICFC’s auction site: www.bidpal.net/ICFC10.