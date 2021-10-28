Get into the Halloween spirit with Macy Gray and friends at My Good’s

2nd Annual Virtual Halloween Bingo Bash featuring surprise performers, an intimate cocktail party, a costume contest, and more!

The event will be hosted by legendary singer Macy Gray, and feature a performance from singer Ziggy Marley and guests including comedians Maz Jobrani, Sherri Shepherd, Kym Whitley, along with other surprise guests.

MYGOOD.org is a non-profit organization dedicated to support the

families of victims of police brutality as they face many unfortunate challenges after the death of a loved one. Founded by artist Macy Gray, the heart of the foundation is to ensure that these families who have been directly impacted get the needed emotional and financial support as they move forward.

Funds from the foundation are to defer costs such as hospital and funeral bills that weigh heavy on these families.MyGood.org provides assets for mental health treatment, legal and financial assistance to families who are in need and who may otherwise be unable to afford this kind of help.

WHEN: Friday, October 29th, 2021 from 5:30PM – 8:15PM PST

WHERE: VIA ZOOM

Register here for tickets and visit MYGOOD.org

for more information