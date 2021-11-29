Audacy Beach Festival 2021 returns to Fort Lauderdale, Florida for a two-day ticketed music festival taking over Fort Lauderdale Beach.

As the sounds of the Atlantic Ocean crash onto the shores of the sunny south Florida beach, guests will vibe to Alternative’s best and brightest this winter. $1 from every ticket sold will go toward REVERB, a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to empowering millions of individuals to take action toward a better future for people and the planet. Partnering with REVERB is part of Audacy’s 1Thing Sustainability Initiative, promoting positive environmental practices and living.

Performers will include Twenty One Pilots, The Lumineers, Glass Animals, Modest Mouse, Bleachers, Steve Aoki, Milky Chance, Willo, Beabadoobee, Cannons, The Regrettes, Swedish House Mafia, Lil Nas X, Weezer, AJR, Bastille, Yungblud, Walk the Moon, Cold War Kids, Tai Verdes, MOD SUN, girl in red and Nessa Barrett.

The event will take place December 4 and 5.

WHERE: Fort Lauderdale Beach, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

Find out more about the event here.