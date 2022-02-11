Last week, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) announced the new name of their sports-based youth development program, Dodgers Dreamteam, formerly Dodgers RBI.

LADF CEO Nichol Whiteman was joined by Dodger Owner and LADF Board Member Earvin "Magic" Johnson, former first baseman Adrián González, County of Los Angeles, Department of Parks and Recreation Director Norma Edith Garcia- González, and youth participants for the exciting announcement in the Centerfield Plaza at Dodger Stadium. In addition to sharing details about the program, LADF debuted a “Dear LA” video highlighting the name change and inviting Los Angeles to join the Dodgers Dreamteam by registering youth, volunteering or donating to the program. They also unveiled the Dodgers Dreamteam logo and new jerseys for participants. The rebrand and program redesign signals a new chapter for the program, with a goal to reach 25,000 youth annually by 2030.

“Dodgers Dreamteam celebrates the many individuals, groups, and resources that come together to support youth development through sport. It conveys a greater sense of future focus, reflects on the comprehensive nature of the program, and doubles down on our impactful vision for our neighborhoods,” said LADF CEO Nichol Whiteman. “We will continue to provide critical resources and services to those in our city experiencing social injustices. Dodgers Dreamteam is more than just sports; it’s hope for a brighter future.”

“I know a thing or two about being part of a Dream Team,” said Dodger Owner and LADF Board Member Earvin “Magic” Johnson, adding “And I couldn’t think of a better name than Dodgers Dreamteam for this incredible program. I’m so proud of all that we have accomplished and what’s to come.”

“Kids and families should not have to decide whether they will engage in sports based on how much money they have,” said former Dodger Adrián González. “These vital leadership activities should be available to all, no matter where you live, no matter your financial status. Dodgers Dreamteam will further that goal.”

“Partnering with LADF means having an ally,’ said Norma Edith Garcia-González, Director, County of Los Angeles, Department of Parks and Recreation. “It means having a globally recognized brand that helps amplify our message across the parks and recreation profession and all youth serving organizations, that kids deserve out-of-school-time opportunities to play.”