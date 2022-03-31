Global animal welfare nonprofit organization World Animal Protection is pleased to announce Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, musician, dancer, choreographer, actress, activist and philanthropist, Mýa, as its first US Celebrity Ambassador.

Mýa’s values and passion for animal welfare closely align with World Animal Protection’s mission to move the world to protect animals. Mýa lives a vegan, cruelty-free lifestyle encompassing food, beauty, fashion & home decor, etc., and has lent her voice to various causes focused on animal rights/welfare, and most recently the latest documentary; They’re Trying to Kill Us, a film that exposes Racial Inequality in The Food System, supported by the voices of other key players of the industry.

“It’s an honor to represent an organization whose mission resonates with my soul, and I feel so passionate about. I am fortunate to be able to use my platform to raise awareness and encourage my fans, followers, and the general public to educate themselves on the cruel treatment of animals and how we can end their needless suffering.” says Mýa.

Lindsay Oliver, Executive Director, World Animal Protection, US, states, “It is a dream come true to have someone with Mýa’s considerable influence join us as the first World Animal Protection, US Celebrity Ambassador. Mýa shares our vision of changing the way the world works to end animal cruelty and suffering. Forever. We are looking forward to an exciting partnership.”

Mýa will be instrumental in advocating for World Animal Protection’s two strategic goals: Ending the Commodification of Global Wildlife and No Future for Factory Farming.

World Animal Protection is the only animal welfare organization with UN Consultative Status.