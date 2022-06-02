Edward R. Matthews, CEO of ADAPT Community Network, announced today that the 21st Annual ADAPT Community Network Golf Tournament will be held at Brae Burn Country Club in Purchase, New York, on Monday, October 17th, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

Steve Lacy, FOX 5 News Anchor, and Teresa Priolo, FOX 5 News Reporter & Anchor

The annual tournament supports ADAPT Community Network, with all proceeds from the event helping to fund the delivery of life-affirming programs and services to children and adults with disabilities and their families.

The golf tournament will be hosted by Steve Lacy, anchor, FOX 5 News at 5:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., and Teresa Priolo, FOX 5 News reporter and anchor.

“We are pleased to have Steve Lacy and Teresa Priolo hosting our golf outing,” says Edward R. Matthews, CEO of ADAPT Community Network. “Steve and Teresa have both worked for the past several years to help raise awareness for ADAPT’s programs and services and we are grateful to them for their dedication and their ongoing support.”

Steve Lacy is a longtime Co-Chair of ADAPT’s Santa Project Party & Auction benefiting ADAPT’s children’s programs. He has also donated his time to serve as ADAPT’s Team Captain for the annual Achilles Hope and Possibility race. This will be the first time Steve has co-hosted ADAPT’s golf tournament.

Teresa Priolo is a past Co-Chair of ADAPT’s Santa Project Party & Auction, and celebrity presenter at the Women Who Care Awards Luncheon. This year marks her third time co-hosting the ADAPT Golf tournament.

This year’s golf tournament will honor Frank Grasso, Chief Executive Officer, TGI Office Automation.

Steve Lacy is the anchor of the FOX 5 News at 5:00 p.m. and FOX 5 News at 10 p.m. at WNYW-TV, the Fox Television flagship station in New York City. He has been in this role since January of 2013. Previously, he co-anchored “Good Day Wakeup” and “Good Day Early Call” on FOX 5, weekdays from 4:30 to 7AM. He also reported for “Good Day New York.”

Lacy joined FOX 5 in August of 2011 from WCVB-TV in Boston, where he was co-anchor of the weekend “EyeOpener” and general assignment reporter. Prior to his time in Boston, Lacy anchored the morning and noon newscasts at WWLP-TV in Springfield, Massachusetts. He started his career as an anchor, reporter, photographer, editor, and producer at WVII-TV in Bangor, Maine.

Teresa Priolo is a two-time Emmy award-winning reporter and anchor with Fox 5 News in New York City, contributing to both the evening news broadcasts and to FOX 5’s “Good Day New York.”

As a general assignment reporter, Teresa has covered major stories affecting the tristate area in the last decade including the Covid-19 pandemic, the social justice uprising in the wake of George Floyd’s death, Superstorm Sandy, the massacre in Newtown, and Super Bowl XLVIII. Throughout the course of her career, she has also extensively covered the New York State Capitol.

Teresa is a producer and host of four half hour, award-winning specials, focused on the growing epidemic of Lyme Disease. In addition to her work on air, Teresa hosts a podcast on new motherhood called, “All Good in the Motherhood.”

For tickets to and sponsorship information for the ADAPT Golf Tournament, click here.