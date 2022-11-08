Audacy hosted “Stars and Strings” at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL on November 2.

Jason Aldean performed at Audacy's "Stars and Strings" at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

The annual country music concert featured performances from Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Old Dominion, Randy Houser, Elle King and Dustin Lynch, with proceeds benefitting Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) in support of veterans’ mental health.

“Country music unites its fans in a way no other music format can, and ‘Stars and Strings’ gives us the opportunity to connect those listeners with some of the biggest names the format has to offer,” said Tim Roberts, Country Format Vice President, Audacy. “We’re equally as excited to have partnered with Wounded Warrior Project to support mental health for our nation’s heroes and add a fulfilling layer to this event.”

“Through ‘Stars and Strings,’ Audacy is helping to provide Wounded Warrior Project with critical resources we need to serve warriors,” said Brea Kratzert Todd, Vice President of Business Development, WWP. “We’re committed to helping injured veterans achieve their highest ambition through free services in mental health, career counseling, and long-term rehabilitative care.”

Elle King kicked off the evening with a blistering rendition of her new single “Out Yonder” before bringing out “the cowboy” himself Randy Houser. Houser then had the crowd ‘letting their hand down’ during his hit “How Country Feels.” The two then came together to offer a lovely duet of King’s “Worth a Shot” before King closed out her set with an electric performance of “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).” Dustin Lynch picked up where Houser and King left off and, in front of a packed house, led the second set with favorites like “Cowboys and Angels,” “Thinking ’Bout You,” and “Good Girl.” Old Dominion got the crowd on their feet with fan favorites “Song for Another Time,” “One Man Band” and “Written in the Sand” – the last per Lynch’s request. The crowd erupted for Kane Brown, who had the arena dancing to exhilarating performances of hits “One Mississippi,” “Like I Love Country Music” and “What Ifs.” To wrap up the show, Jason Aldean left his mark on the night with “Tattoos on This Town,” “Night Train,” “Dirt Road Anthem” and “My Kinda Party.”

I’m Listening, Audacy’s platform committed to more mental health conversations, teamed up with Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) to support veterans’ mental health. Wounded Warrior Project has a wide array of services to help warriors find their path to resilience, whether their injury is visible or not. Stars and Strings benefits Project Odyssey, a program from WWP that uses adventure-based learning to help warriors and their loved ones manage post-traumatic stress, anxiety, and depression. Through Project Odyssey, they overcome their invisible wounds, enhance their resiliency skills, and are empowered to live productive and fulfilling lives.