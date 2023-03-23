Today, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) — the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) civil rights organization — announced that singer-songwriter Ava Max will perform at the 2023 HRC Los Angeles Dinner on Saturday, March 25th at the JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE.

She joins a star-studded lineup that includes previously announced honoree Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.

“We are thrilled to have Ava Max perform at our Los Angeles Dinner. Ava is not only an extremely talented artist, but also an ally to the LGBTQ+ community. Having performed at PRIDE Festivals and queer venues around the world, her music has inspired millions of fans with her empowering message of embracing our own uniqueness and individuality,” said Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson.

“I am so thrilled to participate in this year’s Human Rights Campaign’s Los Angeles Dinner,” Ava Max said. “HRC’s important work to help create an inclusive and safe world for the LGBTQ+ community is inspiring, and I am honored to support this organization.”

With over 11B worldwide streams, an array of smash collaborations, and multiple RIAA gold and platinum certifications in the US alone, Ava Max, a first-generation Albanian American artist, has fast proven a true pop superstar, hailed for her seismic voice, idiosyncratic high fashion mindset, and undeniable knack for cinematic, theatrical popcraft. 2018 saw Max make her explosive arrival with the blockbuster success of the RIAA 3x-platinum certified hit, “Sweet but Psycho,” currently boasting more than 3.5B global streams after spending three weeks in the top 10 on Billboard’s “Hot 100.” Max kept up the pace with a series of smash singles, including the RIAA gold certified “So Am I,” “Salt,” and “My Head & My Heart.” Her acclaimed full-length debut album, Heaven & Hell, made spectacular chart debuts around the globe, earning over 11B worldwide streams and gold, platinum, and multi-platinum certifications in over a dozen countries. 2021 saw Max unveil “EveryTime I Cry,” declared by PAPER as “an undeniably uplifting banger,” joined by an official music video currently boasting over 21M views via YouTube.

Named to Forbes’ prestigious “30 Under 30” list in 2021, Ava has been feted with a wide range of media attention from high profile outlets, while also delivering a long run of show-stopping performances. A truly international artist, Max has teamed up with a stunning assortment of diverse musicians around the world, spanning Norwegian DJ/producer Alan Walker and Spanish superstar Pablo Alborán to David Guetta, Jason Derulo, AJ Mitchell (for the RIAA gold certified “Slow Dance”), and country stars Thomas Rhett and Kane Brown (the RIAA gold certified “On Me”).

Set to take place at the JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE, the 2023 HRC Los Angeles Dinner brings together HRC’s most active members and supporters in the greater Los Angeles area to raise crucial funds in the fight for LGBTQ equality. Tickets and further information are available at la.hrc.org/events/la-dinner.