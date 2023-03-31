Commemorating Jerry Garcia's affinity for scuba diving and his commitment to protecting our oceans, the Jerry Garcia Foundation has donated a 21-piece collection of authenticated, limited-edition, museum-quality giclée prints of his art to the History of Diving Museum for its “Dive Into Art & Music” event.

Much of the art is sea themed and will be paired with rare travelogue photos of the Garcia family in Hawaii, where Jerry actively supported coral reef preservation.

The exhibition and concert will be held under the stars on March 31, 2023, from 5:30 to 9:00 p.m. at the Safe Harbor Angler House in Islamorada. The concert is scheduled to be livestreamed into the Neverworld Grid, a metaverse environment founded by digital artist Penny Fischer Otte, through which the images of the art exhibition will be on display. Archivist Peter Agelasto will give an inaugural multimedia presentation about the Jerry Garcia Archive by using Starchive, his media management platform powering Jerry’s archive.

Agelasto said, “While Jerry Garcia is recognized as one of the greatest guitarists and musicians, he is in reality so much more. By bringing together his love and respect for the ocean with his visual art, we’re showcasing another side of Jerry that fans will find fascinating.”

Along with the art exhibition showcasing Jerry’s fine art, this fundraising event in Islamorada will include live music, dinner and dancing. The opening performance will feature the Schells & Vine Trio, followed by Rainbow Full of Sound, the popular Grateful Dead tribute band. Special guests bassist Tony Saunders and sound poet Jair-Rohm Parker Wells will also perform an eclectic set of experimental music.

For those who prefer to enjoy the event virtually, Penny Fischer Otte and her talented team at the Neverworld Grid have created a virtual stage located on a stylized replica terrain of Islamorada. Visitors are invited to create their own unique avatars to attend the concert, where they can dance and interact with others online during the show. For more information click here.

The Jerry Garcia Foundation is providing a Certificate of Authenticity with each limited-edition museum-quality giclée print. The gift grant art is hand signed by Jerry’s daughter Keelin and his wife Manasha.

Tickets are available at a range of prices: $35 for general admission; $100 for poolside access, dinner and admission to the museum; and $3,000 for a signed giclée, VIP reserved seating, dinner for four, poolside access and a family pass to the museum. Seating is limited. All art proceeds from the “Dive Into Art & Music” fundraiser will benefit educational outreach programs and support featured exhibits. For more information, please visit the History of Diving Museum website or Jerry Garcia Archive.