The 2023 HeartShare Spring Gala took place on Wednesday, March 29th, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

Paul J. Torre, Dawn Saffayeh, Harry Lennix, Djena Graves Lennix, Vincent F. Pitta, and Joshua Lamberg

Credit/Copyright: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The gala honored the achievements of extraordinary individuals committed to helping people in the community live their best lives.

Dawn Saffayeh, President and Chief Executive Officer, HeartShare Human Services of New York, presided over the gala for the first time. HeartShare board chair Paul J. Torre hosted the gala.

Harry Lennix, star of the hit NBC series The Blacklist, was honored with the 2023 Heart of a Champion Award, which is given to a person whose commitment to family and community transforms the landscape for underserved and marginalized populations. Jeff Marchetti presented the award to Harry Lennix.

Vincent F. Pitta, Esq., Chairman and Managing Member of Pitta Bishop & Del Giorno LLC, was honored with the 2023 HeartShare Visionary Award, which is presented to a person whose work honors our past, shapes our present, and transforms our future by building a foundation for success for HeartShare and the community it supports. HeartShare board member Kenneth P. Nolan, Esq. presented the award to Vincent F. Pitta, Esq.

Joshua Lamberg, Founder and CEO, Lamb Insurance Services, was presented with the 2023 Catherine White Achievement Award, which is presented to a person whose career achievements benefit at-risk populations, particularly those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, children, and youth. Dawn Saffayeh presented the award to Joshua Lamberg.

HeartShare board members attending the gala included: Arleen Baez, Joseph R. Benfante, Esq., Reverend Patrick S. Flanagan, Matthew Lipsky, Joseph Malone, Frank J. Maresca, Kenneth P. Nolan, Esq., Peter E. Pisapia, Esq., Renee V. McClure, Christine E. Strehle, and Paul J. Torre.

More VIPS attending the gala included: Jeff & Nicole Marchetti, Anya Banerjee, Clayton McInerney, Hisham Tawfiq, Djena Graves Lennix, Aida Turturro, Jimmy Biberi, Maysoon Zayid, and Kathrine Narducci.

HeartShare Human Services of New York nurtures and empowers children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including autism spectrum disorders, through education, life skills and vocational training, employment, residential, case management, recreational, individual and family supports, and health care services.

HeartShare affiliates include The HeartShare School, which offers quality education and therapies to children with autism, HeartShare Wellness, which provides therapies and counseling, as well as case management to those with developmental disabilities and people with chronic conditions, and HeartShare St. Vincent’s Services (HSVS), which supports children, adults, and families living in crisis due to experiences with poverty.

Since its founding in 1914, HeartShare has expanded its reach to over 100 program sites in Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island, as well as to 60 of the 62 New York counties through energy grants to low-income families.

HeartShare is proud that 90% of all revenue goes directly to its programs and services. HeartShare is accredited by the Council on Accreditation of Services for Families and Children and is a Better Business Bureau Accredited Charity.

For more information about HeartShare Human Services of New York, click here.