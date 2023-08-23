Amy Green and Gary Green are set to host the exciting inaugural Footprint of Life Gala at their residence in Bridgehampton on August 24th.

The family-run The Green Vision Foundation has curated a star-studded night to bring together like-minded organizations to collectively support and bring much-needed awareness.

Notable special guests set to attend include Erin Lichy of “The Real Housewives of New York City”, supermodel Karolina Kurkova and husband Archie Drury, Monica Chang, David Yarrow, Sasha Benz and husband Oli Benz, Hassan Pierre, Francoise Sarkozy, Peter & Alba Cook, Candace Bushnell, Ramona Singer, Countess Luann de Lesseps, Julia Haart, Batsheva Haart and Chris Burch.

Generous sponsors for the night include Nobu, Macallan, Ferrari, Sip Channé, Faith Tribe, Chef Meze, Princess World Jewelers and Hamptons Magazine.

This isn’t just another gala. It’s a movement.

The jungle-themed “50 Shades of Green” soiree is set to benefit the charity partners’ work to preserve and protect the natural world, promote community upliftment, and most importantly support conservation programs across Africa. This inaugural day will also pave the way for many more events to come that will center around communities throughout the world.

The glamorous night will showcase captivating moments full of cocktails, curated food stations, a live auction, music by DJ Ruckus as well as a special guest performance by JAN BLOMQVIST and DJ RUCKUS. Additionally, work by David Yarrow, recognized as one of the best fine art photographers in the world, will be prominently displayed. The artist has been documenting the natural world from new perspectives and the last nine years have been career defining.

Chairs for the night are Amy Green, Gary Green, Bob Zangrillo, and Danny Armijos. Host Committee are Carolyn Rafaelian, Charles Mayhew, Kunal Sood, Brady Forseth, Judith Kasen-Windsor, and CEO of the Deepak Chopra Foundation, Poonacha Machaiah.

Education on key conservation efforts which protect wildlife and enhance livelihoods across the world will be a key focus during the party as well as recognition on the critical need for action to combat the illegal wildlife trade, anti- poaching efforts to protect endangered species, and preserve the planet’s biodiversity and dwindling natural resources.

“Sustainability, conservation, education, and love of animals have always been close to my heart,” states Amy. “I have been promoting these causes throughout my life and am honored to take this a step further by creating The Footprint of Life Gala. This has been a dream of mine for a long time and I know together we can spread a word of love, kindness and commitment to create significant change.”

The philanthropic causes that will benefit include an array of well-recognized global organizations. Tusk for more than three decades has produced innovative conservation action in Africa. Under the Royal Patronage of HRH Prince William, The Prince of Wales, the charity has raised over $130 million for conservation and community livelihoods programs. The African Community & Conservation Foundation provides a gateway platform to connect citizens of the world with a strategic and sustainable community and conservation programs underway in Africa. The latest ACCF expansion projects include Karingani in Mozambique, the Rwanda Project – Volcanoes National Park, and The Malilangwe Trust in Zimbabwe.

For more information on Amy and the Footprint of Life Gala, click here.