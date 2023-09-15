On August 30, YOSHIKI made a donation of 10 million yen to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), which was announced during his appearance on the popular Japanese television program “24 Hour Television”.

This is the third time YOSHIKI has donated to the organization, bringing the total amount to 30 million yen.

YOSHIKI made the donation through his non-profit corporation Yoshiki Foundation America to support emergency relief operations in Ukraine and neighboring countries.

IOM is the UN organization specializing in migration. They provide emergency relief to people around the world who are suffering from the effects of disasters or wars, such as the survivors of the earthquakes in southern Türkiye or the war in Ukraine.

YOSHIKI has performed on “24 Hour Television” four times so far this year, donating his appearance fee to charity each time. In his performance on August 27, YOSHIKI performed a live piano rendition of “Let It Go” and “ENDLESS RAIN” at the Kokugikan Arena, accompanied by a vocal performance from Amelia Anisovych, an 8-year old Ukrainian girl. The performance deeply resonated with the audience, moving them with the performers’ shared prayers for peace in Ukraine and gratitude for charity support.

YOSHIKI is internationally recognized for his long-term philanthropic activities and has donated over 2 million dollars to charity through Yoshiki Foundation America. For his prolific philanthropic endeavors, he was chosen by Forbes as one of “Asia’s Top 30 Heroes of Philanthropy” in 2019 and received a Medal of Honor from the Japanese Government in 2021 for his support of the National Center for Global Health and Medicine and ongoing charitable works.

In 2021, YOSHIKI established an annual grant of $100,000 for MusiCares, a partner of the Recording Academy, to help music creators and industry professionals affected by mental health concerns. Previously, YOSHIKI donated $100,000 to MusiCares to help music professionals affected by the Coronavirus pandemic and worked with MusiCares to deliver $100,000 in disaster aid to Hurricane Harvey victims in Texas in 2017.