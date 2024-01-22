International superstar YOSHIKI has auctioned his beloved crystal piano to raise money for earthquake victims, with the winning bid reaching 40 million yen (over $270,000 USD) when the 4-day auction ended on January 16.

YOSHIKI announced the auction on January 9 at his ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre, where his cement handprints and footprints were unveiled at the forecourt of the Hollywood landmark. YOSHIKI is the first Japanese star to receive the rare honor from the Chinese Theatre since the tradition began nearly 100 years ago.

The classically-trained pianist and composer’s Kawai CR-40N piano had been used for recording in his Los Angeles studio and for tours. YOSHIKI said a final farewell to the donated piano with a performance during the TCL Chinese Theatre ceremony: “I’m a little sad to say goodbye to my crystal piano, which is like family to me, but I think some people will be saved by this. Please cherish it.”

During the ceremony, YOSHIKI said, “This year, on January first, came more sad news, a huge earthquake struck Japan. It hits me so hard. I’d like to share this moment with those who are mourning loved ones lost. If I may, I’d like to take the opportunity of this special event to give something back, as I’ve done before.”

YOSHIKI also donated 10 million yen earlier this month to the Japanese Red Cross to aid disaster relief through his non-profit organization Yoshiki Foundation America. YOSHIKI said, “I want to spread awareness and expand the circle of support. I sincerely hope that everyone in the disaster-stricken areas can return to their normal lives as soon as possible.”

Donations can be sent to the Japanese Red Cross through Yoshiki Foundation America’s website.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from both of YOSHIKI’s donations, a total of 50 million yen (over $340,000 USD), will support victims of the Noto Peninsula earthquake which occurred earlier this month in Japan. Over 1900 people in the region are still stranded without power, food, or medicine.

YOSHIKI’s donation continues the acclaimed musician’s humanitarian work, which includes charitable support for numerous international emergencies, such as $100,000 in disaster relief for Hurricane Harvey victims in Texas in 2017 and $100,000 to combat wildfires in the Amazon rainforest in 2019. In 2020, he donated $100,000 to the Australian Red Cross and the Rainforest Trust’s Conservation Action Fund to aid bushfire victims.

YOSHIKI has provided support to areas affected by earthquakes and other disasters many times, and in 1995, after the Great Hanshin-Awaji Earthquake, he donated pianos to elementary and junior high schools in the affected areas. In 2009, he donated musical instruments and a music room to the area affected by the Sichuan earthquake in China and invited children orphaned by the earthquake to a concert held by X Japan.

He provided continuous support after the 2011 Great East Japan earthquake. Immediately after the disaster, he donated a total of more than 13 million yen, including the proceeds from the auction of his crystal piano. In 2015, he donated more than 28 million yen in proceeds from X JAPAN’s recovery-from-earthquake concert, and in 2016, he donated more than 6 million yen in proceeds from the auction of his drum set. In addition, a donation of 10 million yen was also made after the 2016 Kumamoto earthquake, the 2018 Hokkaido Iburi East earthquake, and the 2019 Typhoons number 15 and number 19 respectively. In 2020, he donated 10 million yen to the Japanese Red Cross Society to support the areas affected by the Great East Japan Earthquake, nine years after the disaster.

Most recently, between 2022 and 2023, he donated a total of 30 million yen to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for the growing number of displaced persons in Ukraine and neighboring countries.

In 2021, YOSHIKI established an annual grant of $100,000 for MusiCares®, a partner of the Recording Academy®, to help music creators and industry professionals affected by mental health concerns. Previously, YOSHIKI donated $100,000 to MusiCares to help music professionals affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

YOSHIKI is internationally recognized for his long-term philanthropic activities and has donated over 2 million dollars to charity through Yoshiki Foundation America. For his prolific philanthropic endeavors, he was chosen by Forbes as one of “Asia’s Top 30 Heroes of Philanthropy” in 2019 and received a Medal of Honor from the Japanese Government in 2021 for his support of the National Center for Global Health and Medicine and ongoing charitable works.