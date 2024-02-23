Jameela Jamil, global activist, award-winning actor, host and founder of I Weigh, and Cindy Gallop, the visionary behind the Social SexTech Platform MakeLoveNotPorn, have announced an exciting partnership to further Gallop’s mission to create a safe and radically inclusive space online for #realworldsex.

In a world where the intersection of technology, sexuality, and ethics is more important than ever, this collaboration aims to drive lasting change through a revolutionary approach to sex education and conversation.

As part of this new partnership, I Weigh is supporting MakeLoveNotPorn’s new crowdfunding initiative on WeFunder, an online platform which enables individuals to invest in startup companies for equity with as little as $100, amplifying each organization’s shared commitment to reshaping societal norms around body image and sexuality.

With less than 2% of venture funding going to women-led companies, Gallop decided to get creative with fundraising by tapping into Jamil and her likeminded I Weigh community to bolster awareness around this important initiative.

Gallop shares, “I am in awe of Jameela’s commitment to encourage her I Weigh community to do something that is so badly needed – fund female founders. At MakeLoveNotPorn we could not feel luckier to partner with and have such an amazing champion and wonderful community funding for our mission to help end rape culture by encouraging everyone to make love, not porn.”

Jamil adds, “Cindy’s leadership in the social sex revolution aligns perfectly with our values at I Weigh, and MLNP’s strategic approach and commitment to fostering positive sexual behavior resonate deeply. Through our investment in their campaign on WeFunder, we are excited to be actively participating in shaping a future that celebrates freedom from shame and promotes sexual positivity, and that our community has the ability to take advantage of this opportunity alongside us!”

Please visit IWEIGHxMLNP.com for additional information