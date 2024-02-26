On Tuesday, March 5, Foo Fighters will take a rare detour from stadium, arena and amphitheater stages to perform at a private, one-night-only concert in Washington, D.C. hosted by Power to the Patients, a non-profit fighting for a more affordable, accessible, and equitable healthcare system through true price transparency.

Find out more about the concert here.

Hip hop legends Fat Joe and Chuck D will also be in attendance.

“When we were asked by Power to the Patients to help raise awareness of the need for transparency in healthcare pricing, we immediately said yes. People suffering from illness and injury shouldn’t have to worry about being bankrupted by surprise charges for their treatment.” — Foo Fighters

With lawmakers, government officials, and their dedicated staff in attendance, Foo Fighters will join the drive to raise awareness about the inequality and uncertainty created for millions of patients when hospitals and insurers hide actual upfront prices. With more than 100 million Americans suffering from medical debt due to surprise bills and lack of accountability, it’s time for all elected officials to come together and turn the page on our nation’s broken and opaque healthcare system.

Upfront prices empower patients to make informed decisions, take control of their health, and lower their costs. All consumers have the right to know the actual price of their care before they receive it. If you believe you have been overcharged for healthcare, or if the price you were quoted doesn’t match your bill, you can find information and resources about how to fight your bills by visiting PowertothePatients.org.

Background

Foo Fighters join a talented group of artists that have traveled to D.C. or joined the fight for America’s patients, including: Fat Joe, Jelly Roll, Wyclef Jean, French Montana, Rick Ross, Busta Rhymes, Chuck D, Method Man, Lainey Wilson, Valerie June, Shepard Fairey, and rock band Everclear.

As a leader in this movement, Fat Joe has taken his message to Capitol Hill, visiting with members of the U.S. House and Senate and urging them to pass legislation to codify and expand healthcare price transparency requirements.

New polling shows 94% of Americans support healthcare price transparency, yet only 36% of hospitals comply with rules requiring them to disclose prices.

In December of last year, a bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a bill to strengthen and expand healthcare price transparency requirements, hold hospitals and insurers accountable, and stand up for patients, workers, employers, unions, and all healthcare consumers. (S.3548)

Since the 1995 release of their self-titled first album, no other band has carried the torch for rock & roll like Foo Fighters. Throughout the steady ascent to their indisputable status as the last great American rock band, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have raised stadiums, arenas and festival fields of voices in song with anthems like the billion-plus-streaming “Everlong,” “Monkey Wrench,” “My Hero,” “Learn To Fly,” “Breakout,” “All My Life,” “Times Like These,” “Best Of You,” “The Pretender,” “Walk,” “These Days,” “The Sky Is A Neighborhood,” and more recently “Rescued” and “Under You” from the universally acclaimed But Here We Are, released June 2, 2023 on Roswell Records/RCA Records.

The latest and arguably greatest installment in a 15-GRAMMY-Award-winning discography that includes the band’s eponymous debut, The Colour and the Shape, There Is Nothing Left To Lose, One By One, In Your Honor, Echoes, Silence, Patience and Grace, Wasting Light, Sonic Highways, Concrete and Gold, and Medicine at Midnight, But Here We Are is a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family. Courageous, damaged, unflinchingly authentic and “driven by a fresh sense of pathos and urgency” (The New York Times), But Here We Are opens with the Alternative/Rock radio #1 “Rescued,” the first of 10 songs that run the emotional gamut from rage and sorrow to serenity and acceptance, and myriad points in between — including “a gruff, melodic rocker with bittersweet hooks” (Stereogum) in the form of “Under You,” the “totally unexpected foray into shoegaze and dream-pop territory” (Uproxx) that is “Show Me How,” the 10-minute epic “The Teacher,” and more. Produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters, But Here We Are is in nearly equal measure the 11th Foo Fighters album and the first chapter of the band’s new life. Foo Fighters are currently in the midst of the global Everything or Nothing at All Tour, which will find the band headlining stadium and festival stages in the US and abroad well into 2024.