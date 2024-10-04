Freshpet (FRPT) this week launches its first-ever apparel collection with its global superstar partner Meghan Trainor in time for the holiday season.

Meghan Trainor and Freshpet partner to benefit animal rescue shelters this holiday season

Credit/Copyright: Philip Macias

The collection includes a “Dog Mom” and “Dog Dad” sweatshirt – sold separately or bundled with other pet-related products. Available only here, consumers can select from an assortment of new, on-trend products. All proceeds from sales are going to Freshpet’s partner animal rescues including St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center, Pennsylvania SPCA, Stray Dog Rescue, and Wags & Walks LA.

“When we released the “I’m A Dog Mom” music video, there were a lot of people asking for the “Dog Mom” sweatshirt I wore in it. So, I thought, why not design some for the holidays, and give back at the same time!" said Trainor. “I am proud to be a Dog Mom to my four girls, even more proud to kick off the holiday season by raising money and awareness for animal shelters around the country.”

The collection includes a “Dog Mom” long-sleeved sweatshirt, a “Dog Dad” long-sleeved sweatshirt, a green bandana, and a green stainless-steel dog bowl. Prices range from $49.95 to $69.95. A free gift will be included with every purchase and all sales are final.

“We are excited to launch the next phase of our partnership with Meghan by creating our first apparel collection,” said Scott Morris, Freshpet Co-Founder and President. “We know how much shelters are struggling around the country, and so when this opportunity arose, we were honored to be involved and excited to see where it will go.”

For more information, please visit Freshpet.com/meghan-trainor.