Today, the LA Art Show announced actress, dancer and producer Jenna Dewan as the host for the 2025 LA Art Show Opening Night Premiere Party in celebration of its 30th anniversary.

The VIP event for Los Angeles’ largest and longest-running art fair commences the city’s 2025 art season at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Wednesday, February 19, 2025 from 6:00pm-10:00pm. Tickets are available for purchase at LAArtShow.com, with 15% of the purchase price for every ticket sold supporting the American Heart Association's Life is Why Campaign, the LA Art Show’s charity beneficiary.

In response to the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, the LA Art Show will be donating to the California Community Foundation’s Wildlife Recovery Fund, with the option to support fundraising efforts when purchasing tickets or through LA Art Show’s donation link. The LA Art Show will also grant firefighters and their families free entry to the fair from February 20-23 to thank them for their tireless efforts.

“I’m proud to host the 2025 LA Art Show Opening Night Premiere Party and help celebrate 30 remarkable years of the show’s indelible contribution to Los Angeles’ arts and culture,” said actress and producer Jenna Dewan. “The people of our magical city are hurting and I am especially honored to be supporting an event that is raising much needed funds for two essential philanthropic organizations – The American Heart Association and The California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Recovery Fund.”

Under the guidance of Producer & Director Kassandra Voyagis, who has been with the Show for 20 years, the 2025 LA Art Show will commemorate its 30 year milestone with exhibits from galleries and museums across the globe.

“We are thankful to have Jenna Dewan, a person who has spent her life working in and championing the arts, join us as the honorary host of the LA Art Show Opening Night Premiere Party in our 30th anniversary year,” said Kassandra Voyagis. “This year is one like never before, as endless numbers of Angelenos, many who make a living from their art, are suffering from unimaginable losses as a result of the catastrophic wildfires last month. So in addition to helping raise money for the remarkable work of our annual beneficiary, the American Heart Association, we are proud that Jenna’s partnership will also amplify our fundraising efforts for the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Recovery Fund.”

First rising to fame through her lead role in the wildly popular film Step Up, Dewan currently stars in the seventh season of ABC’s critically acclaimed series The Rookie. She recently executive produced and starred in Devil On My Doorstep and Let’s Get Physical for Lifetime Networks through her company Everheard Productions. Also a respected dancer, Dewan served as a judge on CBS’ dance competition series Come Dance With Me and was the host for the first two seasons of NBC’s World of Dance. Previous years’ celebrity hosts have included Kaia Gerber, Jon Hamm, Sofia Vergara, Amy Adams, Anne Hathaway, Ashley Tisdale and most recently, Lucy Hale.

The LA Art Show is proud to support the American Heart Association’s life-saving Life is Why™ campaign, which inspires consumers to honor their reasons for living longer, healthier lives. For every ticket sold for the LA Art Show and Art Palm Beach Show, LA Art Show will donate 15% of the purchase price to the campaign, with a maximum donation commitment of $90,000.00 ($45,000.00 maximum per show).

Ticket holders for the LA Art Show Opening Night Premiere Party will receive VIP access to an advanced preview of the Show’s expansive cultural programming, with exhibits from international galleries, museums and nonprofits. Sponsored by US Hybrid and Athletes for Life, the evening features entertainment and cuisine and beverages from local restaurants and brands. Renowned artist and LA native Robert Vargas will create a live mural during the event titled “HEROES” to honor and benefit the first responders who have served the city during the recent fires. “HEROES” will pay homage to those who protect our community and serve as a symbol of hope and perseverance, reflecting Los Angeles’ unwavering spirit in overcoming adversity.

Please visit LAArtShow.com to learn more and purchase tickets.