Australian rocker Jimmy Barnes and his band Cold Chisel have joined with Foodbank to help those in need.

The band, who have just released their excellent new album Blood Moon, recently visited Foodbank in NSW and helped pack hundreds of Christmas hampers. Foodbank have said they need at least 12,000 hampers this year, with their resources stretched by devastating droughts and fires in the country.

“There’s too many people in Australia going hungry, especially at a time when the Government is slashing funding to places like Foodbank,” said Jimmy Barnes. "The other great thing about this, particularly the fresh food, is if it doesn’t end up here it ends up in landfill and causes a whole other set of problems. I hate the waste of it.

“It’s sad that something like this has to exist because there are so many people in this country going hungry but that’s a fact. You lose your job for three months and see how hard it is to keep feeding your family.”

Cold Chisel are auctioning off a special signed Blood Moon Tour 2020 pull up banner to raise money for Foodbank. Visit ebay to find out more.