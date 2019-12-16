Going to the movies with Stephen Curry is a little bit different than your typical trip to the theater. Just ask the 40 students of East Oakland Youth Development Center, whom Stephen surprised at a local theater in Oakland.

Stephen Curry behind the scenes at New Parkway Theater, Oakland.

www.Palm.com teamed up with Stephen and his Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation to give the students a special screening of his new documentary, Emanuel, and a discussion about Life Mode – what it means and why it’s important. Palm told the students they’d be seeing a film — they didn’t tell them which film, or that they’d be watching it with Stephen Curry!

Prior to Stephen’s arrival, students were asked to turn in their phones before entering the theater. As they took their seats before the film started, Stephen snuck in through a side door. Not only were the students treated to a private screening with food and snacks, but they also participated in an intimate and thought-provoking Q&A with Stephen after the film.

While most theaters play a quick PSA reminding everybody to turn off their phones before the movie starts, these students got a personal message from the MVP explaining why they were asked to leave their phones at the door. He talked about how important it is for him to disconnect from the digital world, as it helps him to be more engaged on a personal and professional level. For Stephen, reducing digital distractions means more focus on his training with his teammates and spending more quality time with his family and friends.

Stephen told the students about a rule the Warriors implemented during team meetings and events. The players all drop their phones into a basket before they even enter the room. As professional athletes, this policy obviously helps the players connect with each other directly without any digital distractions.

“We are very purposeful around creating these types of moments where we can engage and connect on a very personal level,” said Stephen Curry.

This team cohesion and harmony obviously translates onto the court when you look at the Warriors’ record over the last decade.

Stephen went on to explain how it is also important for him to disconnect for his personal well-being, and how Life Mode on his Palm makes it easier. When he slips into Life Mode, Stephen gets to relax with his family and stay engaged without any distractions.